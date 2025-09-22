Typhoon Ragasa latest: ‘World’s strongest storm this year’ causes 10,000 evacuations and over 1,000 flight disruptions
Ragasa is expected to trigger the longest suspension of flights ever recorded at Hong Kong’s busy international airport
More than 10,000 people were evacuated to schools and emergency shelters in the northern Philippines today as Super Typhoon Ragasa (locally called Nando) lashed the region with windspeeds approaching 270kmph.
That makes Ragasa the most powerful strongest storm anywhere in the world so far this year, according to Canadian forecaster The Weather Network.
Hong Kong International Airport is preparing to suspend all passenger flights for the next 36 hours, potentially affecting thousands of flights.
It would be the longest suspension of flights ever carried out at Hong Kong’s airport, and is likely to begin at 6pm local time on Tuesday and end at 6am on Thursday, according to reports.
Taiwan is also cancelling flights as well as ferry services.
The Philippine weather bureau has warned of a “high risk of life-threatening storm surge” with waves exceeding three metres (10ft).
Schools and government offices, including in the capital Manila, have been closed.
Officials caution that Ragasa could trigger widespread flooding, landslides, and major damage to homes and infrastructure across affected regions.
Ragasa, locally called Nando, is reaching the Philippines at a time when the country is still reeling from weeks of heavy monsoon flooding.
Filipino authorities warn of ‘life-threatening conditions’ as Ragasa makes landfall in Cagayan province
Authorities in the Philippines have warned that “life-threatening conditions” persist as the “strongest storm of the year” made landfall in Panuitan Island in Cagayan province.
Residents have been urged to stay in evacuation centres or secure locations until the storm passes.
Super Typhoon Ragasa continues to batter the northern part of northern Luzon Island, passing very close to Babuyan Island.
More than 10,000 evacuated across northern Philippines
Authorities warned of life-threatening storm surges in Cagayan, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur, while power outages hit Calayan Island and Apayao province.
Schools and government offices were closed across Manila and 29 provinces, with disaster officials prepared for flooding and landslides.
The typhoon is expected to pass south of Taiwan and Hong Kong before making landfall in southern China.
Taiwan on high alert as Ragasa disrupts travel
In Taiwan, authorities have issued land and sea warnings and suspended some ferry services.
Typhoon Ragasa forced major travel disruptions in Taiwan today. According to UNI Airways and Mandarin Airlines, all flights to offshore islands scheduled after 12pm were cancelled, and flights to Hualien and Taitung were suspended for the entire day.
The Maritime Port Bureau reported the suspension of 88 ferry services across 13 routes, including Keelung-Matsu, Kinmen-Xiamen, Kaohsiung-Magong, and Donggang-Xiaoliuqiu, according to Focus Taiwan.
Travellers were advised not to visit offshore islands during the storm, and for those already there to return immediately.
The Central Weather Administration (CWA) maintained sea and land warnings, noting Ragasa’s storm circle reached the Hengchun Peninsula at 11am today, with the greatest impact expected through Tuesday.
Sea warnings may be lifted by Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, nature trails across the southern and eastern regions have been closed, and about 300 residents in Hualien County are on standby for possible evacuation due to the risk of heavy rain, flooding, and landslides.
Qantas says flight disruptions are expected due to Super Typhoon Ragasa
Australia’s national carrier Qantas has announced that flights to and from Hong Kong will be disrupted from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning due to Super Typhoon Ragasa.
Super Typhoon Ragasa is the ‘most powerful storm of the year so far’
Super Typhoon Ragasa is hitting near the Philippines with winds of 270kmph – making it the strongest storm of the year, according to the Canadian forecaster The Weather Network.
Hurricane Erin, which had windspeeds reaching 260kmph off the US East Coast last month, is a close second.
Ragasa is expected to peak as it brushes north of the Philippines before gradually weakening to a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches China.
Cathay Pacific to cancel 500 flights starting Tuesday
Cathay Pacific says it expects to cancel around 500 flights starting Tuesday as Typhoon Ragasa approaches the region.
Passengers have been advised to check updates and rebook if necessary.
Thousands of people have been evacuated in the Philippines as Typhoon Ragasa is set to make landfall on its northern islands today.
Mapped: Super Typhoon Ragasa forces evacuations in Philippines and Taiwan
Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated in the Philippines and Taiwan on Sunday as the season’s first super typhoon bore down on the region with destructive winds and torrential rainfall.
Forecasters said Ragasa, known locally as Typhoon Nando, had undergone “explosive strengthening” over the Philippine Sea and was threatening to become one of the strongest storms to hit Asia this year.
At around 11am local time, the Philippine weather agency Pagasa reported maximum sustained winds of 185kmph and gusts of up to 230kmph, warning of “life-threatening flooding, landslides and storm surges” across northern Luzon.
Widespread power cuts as more than 8,000 people evacuated in Philippines
Power has been knocked out on Calayan Island and across Apayao province as Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches the northern Philippines.
More than 8,000 people have been evacuated to safety, with residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas moved to emergency shelters.
Super Typhoon Ragasa had sustained winds of 215kmph (134mph) and gusts of up to 265kmph (165mph) and was centred east of the island town of Calayan off Cagayan province, Philippine forecasters said.
The Philippines' weather agency warned of coastal inundation, saying "there is a high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3m (nearly 10ft) within the next 24 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities" of the northern provinces of Cagayan, Batanes, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or further damage from Ragasa, which is locally called Nando.
Hong Kong on high alert
In Hong Kong, authorities have warned that conditions will “deteriorate rapidly” on Tuesday, with the education bureau reviewing school arrangements as the storm approaches.
The Airport Authority Hong Kong said in a statement that it is “closely monitoring developments” related to Ragasa and has “commenced preparations for the typhoon, covering areas such as apron safety, flight operations, passenger care, ground transportation services between the airport and the city and staff rest areas.”
In pictures: Strong winds and torrential rain batter Philippines
Torrential rain and destructive winds in parts of the Philippines have wreaked havoc ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa's landfall.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has urged the public to stay alert for hazards such as floods, landslides, and storm surges.
Meanwhile, residents in Hong Kong and the Philippines rushed to stock up on supplies.
