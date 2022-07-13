The Met Office has extended its “danger to life” warning over extreme heat for a further 24 hours, with the possibility that temperatures could hit a record-breaking 40C.

The national forecaster’s “amber” alert covers nearly all of England and eastern Wales and will now be in force from Saturday at midnight until the same time on Tuesday.

With the NHS already under pressure as the relentless heat drives more people to A&E, the Met Office warned the impacts upon people and infrastructure will be widespread – with health consequences not merely limited to at-risk individuals.

“Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life,” the forecaster warns.

It is likely that “substantial changes in working practices and daily routines” will be required, according to the Met Office, which told the country to brace for delays, closures and cancellations for those travelling by road, rail and air over the weekend as a result of the heat.

The government held a Cobra meeting on Monday and officials have not ruled out that the first-ever national heatwave emergency could be declared – a decision which would be taken by the Cabinet Office.

According to the government’s official heatwave plan, other risks anticipated during a heatwave severe enough to merit a national emergency include issues at power stations, higher concentrations of air pollutants, classroom closures, and crop failures.

The Met Office’s amber warning – that extreme heat poses a ‘danger to life’ – is in force between Sunday and Tuesday (Met Office)

Southern parts of England have already been placed on a “level three” alert – one rung below a national emergency – by the UK Health Security Agency, a measure which requires health and social services to take action to protect vulnerable people.

All 10 of England’s ambulance services have already declared their highest level of alert, while health leaders have warned that “ill-equipped” hospital buildings are struggling to store medicines correctly.

The Met Office predicts that temperature will likely exceed 35C on Sunday.

But it believes there is a 30 per cent chance that the current heat record – of 38.7C set in Cambridge in 2019 – could be broken, while a small number of their meteorological models are producing forecasts of above 40C.

Heatwaves are the deadliest extreme weather event in the UK, and according to the Met Office there an average of 2,000 heat-related deaths each year.

But scientists have warned that such events will only become more frequent and severe as a result of climate breakdown, and earlier this year the Met Office raised the threshold for weather to be considered a heatwave in parts of the UK to reflect the country’s warming climate.

You can follow the latest weather updates on The Independent’s heatwave blog.