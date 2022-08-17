UK weather – live: London's Victoria station floods amid 'danger to life' storm warning
Tube stations closed across capital as transport network overwhelmed by heavy rain
Heavy rain hammers Devon as thunderstorms roll over – Monday
Parts of London are experience flash flooding as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.
London’s Victoria Station was partially flooded as several tube stations were forced to close as they were overwhelmed by run-off from torrential rain.
Footage from around the capital showed commuters contending with deep pools of water that had collected on roads around the evening rush hour.
The Met Office issued both yellow and amber weather warnings for thunderstorms covering southeast England and south Wales.
Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.
“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”
Watch: Flash flooding hits London after weeks of heatwaves
Commuters struggled to get home across London today as flash floods overwhelmed the capital’s transport network.
Gatwick forced to cancel flights in heavy rain
Passengers will be stuck at Gatwick Airport as the foul weather forces flight cancellations.
The airport said delays and cancellations were inevitable as air traffic control restrictions were in place across southern England and parts of Europe.
Man tries to sweep away London flash floods with a broom
One man was filmed using a broom to try and clear a drain in shin-deep water in King’s Cross, London.
Torrential downpours are battering the capital, leaving many places flooded and forcing several tube stations to close.
Here’s footage of the sweeping pedestrian:
More London stations closed by flooding
Transport for London has closed stations across the capital due to flooding.
Heavy rain forced the London Underground stations Earl’s Court, Kentish Town, Tottenham Hale, Turnpike Lane and Loughton to be shut at rush hour today. Golder’s Green also closed but was reopened around 4.30pm.
Kentish Town:
Loughton:
England cricket called off as rain floods pitch at Lord’s
The first test match between England and South Africa at Lord’s cricket ground in London was called off as heavy rain waterlogged the pitch.
Where are weather warnings in place?
The Met Office has issued both yellow and amber weather warnings for thunderstorms and floods across the south of England.
London, Brighton and the entirety of Kent are among locations forecast to be disrupted by torrential downpours throughout Wednesday.
Some disruption has already been reported in London, with Victoria Station experiencing flash floods.
People are urged to take extra care during such conditions, which are likely to cause power cuts, transport delays and post a ‘danger to life’.
Londoners shelter from heavy rain
People in London are attempting to shelter from the heavy rain as torrential downpours hit the city.
Many have reported flash flooding as both yellow and amber weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms and floods across the south east of England.
The Met Office are warning people to take extra care as floods pose a ‘danger to life’.
Flash floods reported in London
People are reporting flash floods in parts of London as heavy rain hits the capital.
Following weeks of hot, dry weather, yellow and amber weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms and flooding across south east England.
The Met Office are advising people to take extra care as floods pose a ‘danger to life’.
Heavy rain begins in London
Torrential rain has begun in central London with some parts of the city already seeing distruptions.
Popular locations in the city such as Warren Street and Kentish Town are seeing heavy downpours with many struggling to shelter from the weather.
In Victoria Station, rainwater looks to have entered the busy station with commuters reporting flooding.
This comes after weeks of hot, dry conditions and the Met Office have both amber and yellow weather warnings in place across the south east of England for thunderstorms and floods.
Heavy downpours push across south east England
Heavy downpours of torrential rain have begun across south east England.
The Met Office has warned people to take extra care when going out and be aware of potential travel disruptions.
Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place throughout south east England, including locations such as London and Kent, as thunderstorms and floods pose ‘danger’ to life and are likely to cause power cuts and delays to public transport.
