Parts of London are experience flash flooding as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.

London’s Victoria Station was partially flooded as several tube stations were forced to close as they were overwhelmed by run-off from torrential rain.

Footage from around the capital showed commuters contending with deep pools of water that had collected on roads around the evening rush hour.

The Met Office issued both yellow and amber weather warnings for thunderstorms covering southeast England and south Wales.

Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.

“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”