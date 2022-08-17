Jump to content
Liveupdated1660759840

UK weather – live: London's Victoria station floods amid 'danger to life' storm warning

Tube stations closed across capital as transport network overwhelmed by heavy rain

Stuti Mishra,Furvah Shah
Wednesday 17 August 2022 19:10
Comments

Heavy rain hammers Devon as thunderstorms roll over – Monday

Parts of London are experience flash flooding as thunderstorms overwhelm the country’s parched landscape with heavy rain.

London’s Victoria Station was partially flooded as several tube stations were forced to close as they were overwhelmed by run-off from torrential rain.

Footage from around the capital showed commuters contending with deep pools of water that had collected on roads around the evening rush hour.

The Met Office issued both yellow and amber weather warnings for thunderstorms covering southeast England and south Wales.

Dan Suri, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.

“Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.”

1660759840

Watch: Flash flooding hits London after weeks of heatwaves

Commuters struggled to get home across London today as flash floods overwhelmed the capital’s transport network.

Flash flooding hits London after weeks of heatwaves
Liam James17 August 2022 19:10
1660758040

Gatwick forced to cancel flights in heavy rain

Passengers will be stuck at Gatwick Airport as the foul weather forces flight cancellations.

The airport said delays and cancellations were inevitable as air traffic control restrictions were in place across southern England and parts of Europe.

Liam James17 August 2022 18:40
1660756360

Man tries to sweep away London flash floods with a broom

One man was filmed using a broom to try and clear a drain in shin-deep water in King’s Cross, London.

Torrential downpours are battering the capital, leaving many places flooded and forcing several tube stations to close.

Here’s footage of the sweeping pedestrian:

Man brushes away water as flash floods hit King's Cross
Liam James17 August 2022 18:12
1660755040

More London stations closed by flooding

Transport for London has closed stations across the capital due to flooding.

Heavy rain forced the London Underground stations Earl’s Court, Kentish Town, Tottenham Hale, Turnpike Lane and Loughton to be shut at rush hour today. Golder’s Green also closed but was reopened around 4.30pm.

Kentish Town:

Loughton:

Liam James17 August 2022 17:50
1660753111

England cricket called off as rain floods pitch at Lord’s

The first test match between England and South Africa at Lord’s cricket ground in London was called off as heavy rain waterlogged the pitch.

The pitch at Lord’s this afternoon

(AFP/Getty)
(PA)

A spectator covers up in the rain

(PA)
Liam James17 August 2022 17:18
1660751125

Where are weather warnings in place?

The Met Office has issued both yellow and amber weather warnings for thunderstorms and floods across the south of England.

London, Brighton and the entirety of Kent are among locations forecast to be disrupted by torrential downpours throughout Wednesday.

Some disruption has already been reported in London, with Victoria Station experiencing flash floods.

People are urged to take extra care during such conditions, which are likely to cause power cuts, transport delays and post a ‘danger to life’.

(Met Office)
Furvah Shah17 August 2022 16:45
1660749322

Londoners shelter from heavy rain

People in London are attempting to shelter from the heavy rain as torrential downpours hit the city.

Many have reported flash flooding as both yellow and amber weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms and floods across the south east of England.

The Met Office are warning people to take extra care as floods pose a ‘danger to life’.

(PA)
(PA)
(REUTERS)
Furvah Shah17 August 2022 16:15
1660747539

Flash floods reported in London

People are reporting flash floods in parts of London as heavy rain hits the capital.

Following weeks of hot, dry weather, yellow and amber weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms and flooding across south east England.

The Met Office are advising people to take extra care as floods pose a ‘danger to life’.

Furvah Shah17 August 2022 15:45
1660745742

Heavy rain begins in London

Torrential rain has begun in central London with some parts of the city already seeing distruptions.

Popular locations in the city such as Warren Street and Kentish Town are seeing heavy downpours with many struggling to shelter from the weather.

In Victoria Station, rainwater looks to have entered the busy station with commuters reporting flooding.

This comes after weeks of hot, dry conditions and the Met Office have both amber and yellow weather warnings in place across the south east of England for thunderstorms and floods.

Furvah Shah17 August 2022 15:15
1660743942

Heavy downpours push across south east England

Heavy downpours of torrential rain have begun across south east England.

The Met Office has warned people to take extra care when going out and be aware of potential travel disruptions.

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place throughout south east England, including locations such as London and Kent, as thunderstorms and floods pose ‘danger’ to life and are likely to cause power cuts and delays to public transport.

Furvah Shah17 August 2022 14:45

