More than 3,000 killed by high temperatures recorded this summer in
The heat-related deaths were recorded in England and Wales
More than 3,000 heat-related deaths were recorded in England and Wales this summer as temperature-records were smashed across the UK.
During five so-called “heat-periods” between June and August, 3,271 excess deaths were recorded, with the largest number during the hot weather between 10 and 25 July when 2,227 excess deaths were recorded.
A heat-period is when a Level 3 heat health alert is in place or days when the mean tempearture in central England is greater than 20C. The heat health alert is designed to act as an early warning system to help healthcare professionals manage the period of extreme heat.
The UK’s hottest temperatures were recorded during that period with the mercury hitting 40.3C in Coningsby in Lincolnshire on 19 July, the highest temperature since records began.
Temperature records in Wales and Scotland were also broken, reaching 37.1C in Hawarden, Flintshire and 34.8C in Charterhall in the Scottish borders.
On 19 July, the UK’s previous temperature record of 38.7C was met or exceeded at 46 stations from Kent to Yorkshire and seven stations recorded maximum temperatures in excess of 40C, according to the Met Office.
The July heatwave caused the Met Office to issue its first extreme heat weather warning covering much of England, and the government announced the first national heatwave emergency for 18 and 19 July.
The summer was the joint warmest on record for England alongside 2018.
More follows
