✕ Close Storm Dudley hits UK as Met Office issued amber weather warning

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.

Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.

She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.

The prime minister said the army was “on standby” to assist, and government ministers have held an emergency Cobra meeting.

Widespread school closures have been announced in Wales and Devon, all train services in Wales will be suspended, and people in England have been urged not to travel by rail or road if possible.

Forecasters fear strong winds could hit 100mph in some parts of the country and put lives at risk.

The storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions further north, and will hit just days after Storm Dudley saw winds and rain sweep across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and bringing trains to a standstill.