Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert
Red warning means dangerous winds could put lives at risk
Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.
The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.
Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.
She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.
The prime minister said the army was “on standby” to assist, and government ministers have held an emergency Cobra meeting.
Widespread school closures have been announced in Wales and Devon, all train services in Wales will be suspended, and people in England have been urged not to travel by rail or road if possible.
Forecasters fear strong winds could hit 100mph in some parts of the country and put lives at risk.
The storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions further north, and will hit just days after Storm Dudley saw winds and rain sweep across Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and bringing trains to a standstill.
Falling power line kills 13 dogs during Storm Dudley
Thirteen dogs have died after being electrocuted when a cable fell on their kennel during Storm Dudley.
The pedigree animals were killed when a tree toppled and brought a section of overhead power line down on the Cuckavalda Gundogs kennels in Ampleforth, North Yorkshire.
The 11,000-volt cable collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.
Eleven Labradors and two Cocker Spaniels, aged between six months and seven years, were killed.
The kennel’s owners Jack and Anna Peckitt said the “beautiful creatures” were “all taken far too young”.
Snow warnings for most of Scotland as Storm Eunice hits
Scotland is braced for snow across most of the country when Storm Eunice hits.
A Met Office weather warning for snow is in place between 3am and 6pm on Friday, while a wind warning covers the south-west Scottish borders, including most of Dumfries and Galloway.
Snow is forecast for most of mainland Scotland on Friday, south of Inverness and Fort William.
It follows strong winds during Storm Dudley, which caused disruption to rail and ferry services with trees blown onto train tracks and overhead power lines.
‘Meteorologists have been concerned about this storm for days’
“The scale of what could happen over the next 24 hours is pretty severe,” according to forecaster and weather modeller Scott Duncan.
He told The Independent meteorologists had been “concerned about this storm for days” and said it shouldn’t be treated “like a normal wind storm”.
He said: “Storm Eunice is not something that is just going to ruin your hairstyle, it is one that is potentially going to flatten trees and disrupt travel across the whole of the country.”
Power ‘reconnected after Storm Dudley disruption’
Everyone has been reconnected after Storm Dudley caused disruption on Wednesday, according to The Energy Networks Association, which represents the UK’s energy network operators.
Eunice ‘could tear up millions of trees’
Forestry officials are braced for the widespread destruction of trees as Storm Eunice sweeps the UK.
Storm Arwen uprooted an estimated 8m trees in November and Eunice, which is expected to be one of the UK’s worst storms in decades, could take a greater toll.
‘Exceptional’ Storm Eunice could be one of UK’s ‘most intense in decades’, warns meteorologist
Storm Eunice could rank as one of the UK’s “most intense in the last 30 years” bringing severe winds with the potential to flatten trees and cause widespread disruption and damage, a leading meteorologist has said.
Scott Duncan, a forecaster and weather modeller, welcomed the red warning from the Met Office and said people should be under no illusion about the strength of the approaching weather system.
Ireland braces for storm expected just after midnight
Preparations are being put in place across Ireland ahead of Storm Eunice, which is forecast to be a “high-impact, multi-hazard weather event”.
Schools in nine counties in the Republic of Ireland will be closed on Friday after Met Eireann issued a red wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford.
Clare and Waterford were added to the Status Red warning on Thursday afternoon, as the country braced for dangerous conditions through Thursday night and into Friday.
Gardai have urged the public to heed warnings for their local areas.
Those living in the worst-affected areas have been advised to remain indoors for the duration of the storm, expected to be from just after midnight on Friday.
Opinion: The sexist reason you’re not as scared of Storm Eunice as you should be
There’s a bank of fascinating psychological research to back up the fact that overall, female-titled storms and hurricanes are in fact far more deadly, writes Victoria Richards.
Why? Because people don’t take them as seriously; so don’t take as many precautions to protect themselves, and there are consequently more deaths. That’s right: storms are sexist.
Storm Eunice: Prepare for power cuts and avoid storm selfies
As Storm Eunice approaches, people have been advised to prepare for power cuts, keep pets safe – and avoid storm selfies.
Aine Fo has some top tips to keep safe during the extreme weather.
Red alert in Scilly: Islanders brace for Storm Eunice
People on the Isles of Scilly are bracing for huge waves as Storm Eunice approaches.
The islands off the southwestern tip of Cornwall are in the red alert zone, where the Met Office has warned lives could be at risk.
Fishermen have brought their boats in, and the only primary school on the islands will be closed tomorrow.
Pub-goers at The Mermaid Inn, Hugh Town have been talking about the storm.
“We’re right on the quay and the waves can come crashing into the pub window,” bartender Caroline Kennedy told The Independent.
“We’ve got a bottom bar that sometimes floods as well.”
Earlier today it was announced St Mary’s harbour in Hugh Town will be closed over the high-water times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
