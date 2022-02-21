Storm Franklin news – live: UK to see gales and downpours, Met Office warns as North warned of flood risk
A third wave of alarming weather today could hinder Storm Eunice recovery efforts, forecasters warned
The UK is facing a third storm in four days as Storm Franklin has been officially named.
The Met Office announced this morning that the more strong winds and heavy rain are set to batter parts of the country on Sunday and Monday.
Authorities have urged residents of Northenden, and West and East Didsbury, to act after two severe flood risk warnings were issued for those areas of Greater Manchester.
Storm Franklin comes hot on the heels of Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley earlier this week, which saw gales of up to 122mph cause damage and travel chaos across the UK and Ireland.
Four people died in Storm Eunice, which hit on Friday and has caused an estimated £300,000 worth of damage, while tens of thousands of homes are still without power.
New amber and yellow weather warnings are now in place as the bad weather looks set to continue into next week.
Storm Franklin makes landfall, hundreds to evacuate homes
Hundreds are bracing for tough conditions after Storm Franklin made landfall and hit parts of the UK, forcing many out of their homes.
Affected areas like Yorkshire and Manchester saw many residents leaving their homes for safety on Sunday as people feared overflowing rivers due to excessive rain.
At least two severe flood warnings were issued in Didsbury and Northenden in Greater Manchester by the Environment Agency, underlining that there is a risk of “danger to life”.
Storm Franklin is the third storm to hit the country in less than a week, ravaging the nation overnight to Monday.
It comes just days after Storm Eunice left at least four people dead in the UK and Ireland.
The week of storms has also left 1.4 million homes without power, out of which 55,800 are yet to be reconnected.
My colleagues Lamiat Sabin and Chiara Giordano have the full story here
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the UK weather for Monday, 21 February.
