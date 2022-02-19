✕ Close Storm Eunice: BA jet almost flips over during Heathrow landing

Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in the UK in the wake of Friday’s record-breaking gusts brought by Storm Eunice.

As of Friday night, the number of households without power listed by regional providers was 6,000 in Northern Power, 112,000 in Western Power, 260 in Electricity North West, 156,000 in UK Power Networks, and 120,000 in the Scottish and Southern networks.

Meanwhile, four people have died after ferocious winds brought damage and disruption to the UK and Ireland.

A woman in her 30s was killed when a tree fell on a car in north London, a man in his 50s died when debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle in Merseyside, and a man in his 20s died after his truck collided with a fallen tree in Hampshire.

Large parts of the UK have were brought to a standstill, with major transport closures and power outages. Millions of people were urged to stay at home due to the storm, one of the worst to hit the UK in a generation.

According to National Rail Enquiries, many train services will remain closed this morning and “do not travel” notices have been reissued for a number of lines.

National Rail said “routes across most of Great Britain” remain affected.

A do not travel notice was reissued for the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks for Saturday morning. It is expected a number of these routes will not reopen until the afternoon.