UK weather - latest updates: Hundreds of thousands still without power and four dead after Storm Eunice

Andy Gregory,Laurie Churchman,Emily Atkinson
Saturday 19 February 2022 07:38
Storm Eunice: BA jet almost flips over during Heathrow landing

Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in the UK in the wake of Friday’s record-breaking gusts brought by Storm Eunice.

As of Friday night, the number of households without power listed by regional providers was 6,000 in Northern Power, 112,000 in Western Power, 260 in Electricity North West, 156,000 in UK Power Networks, and 120,000 in the Scottish and Southern networks.

Meanwhile, four people have died after ferocious winds brought damage and disruption to the UK and Ireland.

A woman in her 30s was killed when a tree fell on a car in north London, a man in his 50s died when debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle in Merseyside, and a man in his 20s died after his truck collided with a fallen tree in Hampshire.

Large parts of the UK have were brought to a standstill, with major transport closures and power outages. Millions of people were urged to stay at home due to the storm, one of the worst to hit the UK in a generation.

According to National Rail Enquiries, many train services will remain closed this morning and “do not travel” notices have been reissued for a number of lines.

National Rail said “routes across most of Great Britain” remain affected.

A do not travel notice was reissued for the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks for Saturday morning. It is expected a number of these routes will not reopen until the afternoon.

Storm Eunice travel disruption continues into Saturday

Emily Atkinson19 February 2022 07:38
Hundreds of thousands still without power in wake of Storm Eunice

Emily Atkinson19 February 2022 07:15
Big clean-up set to begin after Storm Eunice

A big clean-up is set to begin after Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland, leading to the deaths of at least four people.

Eunice was one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation.

The windy conditions led to deaths and injuries along with travel disruption, flight cancellations, power cuts and police forces being inundated with calls.

The big clean-up could be hampered as yellow wind and ice warnings are in place across parts of the country.

Laurie Churchman19 February 2022 02:33
Virgin flight circles London Heathrow on arrival from Montego Bay during Storm Eunice

Virgin flight circles London Heathrow on arrival from Montego Bay during Storm Eunice
Laurie Churchman19 February 2022 01:32
TalkRADIO presenter battles strong winds during chaotic Storm Eunice report

TalkRADIO presenter battles strong winds during chaotic Storm Eunice report
Laurie Churchman19 February 2022 00:28
Watch: Spurs stadium roof ‘pulsates’ up and down in Storm Eunice winds

Spurs stadium roof 'pulsates' up and down in Storm Eunice winds
Laurie Churchman18 February 2022 23:50
Watch: Roundup of Storm Eunice damage

Roundup: Storm Eunice causes chaos and destruction across the UK
Laurie Churchman18 February 2022 23:20
‘Storm Eunice is yet another sign that Britain’s defences are inadequate'

“Science tells us that storms, floods and droughts are likely to become more commonplace in the UK in future years – spending on resilience is one of the best investments a nation can make.”

You can read The Independent’s editorial on Storm Eunice below.

Editorial: Storm Eunice is another sign that Britain’s defences are inadequate

Editorial: Science tells us that storms, floods and droughts are likely to become more commonplace in the UK in future years – spending on resilience is one of the best investments a nation can make

Laurie Churchman18 February 2022 22:52
Fierce gales blow pedestrians off their feet

Pedestrians have been swept off their feet and blown down the street in south London after ferocious winds whipped through the capital.

Emily Atkinson has the story below.

Pedestrians blown off their feet and down street during deadly gales

London Fire Brigade declared major incident in response to the volume of storm-related calls

Laurie Churchman18 February 2022 22:21
Storm Eunice: Nine dead across Europe

At least nine people have died as Storm Eunice sweeps across Europe.

Three people were killed in the UK, one in Ireland, four in the Netherlands, and one in Belgium, according to the latest Reuters figures.

Laurie Churchman18 February 2022 21:44

