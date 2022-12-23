US weather: Multiple dead in Kansas and Oklahoma, thousands of flights canceled as polar vortex strikes – live
Five people have been killed, a quarter of a million people are without power and 14,000 flights cancelled or delayed as a polar vortex swept the United States this holiday season.
Historic, “once-in-a-generation” Winter Storm Elliott is causing widespread disruptions across the map. Around 60 per cent of Americans were under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories on Friday.
Winter weather hazards including blizzards, whiteouts, icy rain and howling winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida while spanning from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard.
Nearly 14,000 flights have been delayed or canceled on Friday. Airports in the major transit hubs of Chicago and Denver were reporting the most cancelations.
The School District of Philadelphia, the largest in Pennsylvania, announced that Friday’s final classes of the calendar year would be held online rather than in-person as scheduled.
In Montana, temperatures fell as low as 50 below zero at Elk Park, a mountain pass on the Continental Divide. Schools and several ski areas closed, and several thousand people lost power. Forecasters warned people to reconsider holiday travel plans and some major roads were closed due to treacherous conditions.
President Joe Biden was briefed on the winter storm in Washington DC on Thursday and warned everyone to take it seriously. “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff,” he said.
US flight map of misery
The live flight delay and cancellation statistics from the tracker site FlightAware revealed a map of misery across the US on Friday.
Total cancellations within, into, or out of the US today stood at 3,080 flights while total delays were at 8,742.
The airports that are most severely impacted are New York City’s LaGuardia, Seattle-Tacoma in Washington, Detroit Metro in Michigan and both Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway in Illinois.
Snow days
Blackouts increase as polar vortex takes hold
Classes cancelled
The School District of Philadelphia, the largest in Pennsylvania, announced that Friday’s final classes of the calendar year would be held online rather than in-person as scheduled.
In Allegheny County in the western part of the state, public works spokesman Brent Wasko said officials would deploy 33 salt trucks but that pretreating the roads wasn’t an option because expected rainfall Thursday night and Friday morning would wash the salt away.
What is a bomb cyclone?
It’s possible that the bitterly cold Arctic blast sweeping the United States will develop into a “bomb cyclone”. But what does this mean?
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? US facing winter weather warning
An Arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, blizzard conditions and high winds to much of the US this week
National Weather Service warns 60 per cent of US population will be impacted
A “historic” winter storm is causing widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service warned in its latest update at 3am (eastern time) on Friday.
Over 200 million people, or roughly 60 per cent of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories today as the powerful Arctic front is sweeping across the eastern third of the nation.
Heavy snow is forecast to blanket the Great Lakes region into northern New York State and northern New England while significant freezing rain possible across the Pacific Northwest.
