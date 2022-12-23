(AP/Getty)

Five people have been killed, a quarter of a million people are without power and 14,000 flights cancelled or delayed as a polar vortex swept the United States this holiday season.

Historic, “once-in-a-generation” Winter Storm Elliott is causing widespread disruptions across the map. Around 60 per cent of Americans were under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories on Friday.

Winter weather hazards including blizzards, whiteouts, icy rain and howling winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida while spanning from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard.

Nearly 14,000 flights have been delayed or canceled on Friday. Airports in the major transit hubs of Chicago and Denver were reporting the most cancelations.

The School District of Philadelphia, the largest in Pennsylvania, announced that Friday’s final classes of the calendar year would be held online rather than in-person as scheduled.

In Montana, temperatures fell as low as 50 below zero at Elk Park, a mountain pass on the Continental Divide. Schools and several ski areas closed, and several thousand people lost power. Forecasters warned people to reconsider holiday travel plans and some major roads were closed due to treacherous conditions.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the winter storm in Washington DC on Thursday and warned everyone to take it seriously. “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff,” he said.