Multiple passengers passed out and had to be wheeled away in stretchers and some reportedly soiled themselves on Monday after their Delta Air Lines flight sat in stifling heat on the tarmac at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Passengers were first alerted to an issue as their flight sat behind over a dozen other planes preparing to take off.

The pilot informed passengers the plane would be turning around due to emergencies, according to a Fox News producer who was aboard the flight.

Those in the cabin were instructed to remain in their seats until paramedics could meet the plane.

As the situation worsened, the Fox producer witnessed passengers faint and others soil themselves as the plane sat in the baking 111F (43.8C) heat. Flight attendants were seen running up and down the aisles with oxygen tanks and babies screamed as passengers were told to remain seated, according to Fox Business.

At least five passengers were carted off the plane in a stretcher.

“I am just shook,” said Fox News producer Krista Garvin who was on the flight.

Passengers were reportedly given the choice to stay on the plane or leave and rebook their flights to Atlanta. The pilot instructed passengers to “hit your call button if you’re having a medical emergency,” according to the Fox Business report. It said flight attendants had also fallen ill and at least one flight attendant was wheeled out on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on.

The flight was eventually rescheduled for Tuesday morning and canceled again.

“We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancellation,” Delta told Fox News in a statement. “Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International.”

The high temperatures at Harry Reid come as much of the world is experiencing record heat, the latest dire illustration of the climate crisis.

Vegas may break its city heat record of 117F on Sunday if current conditions continue, according to forecasters.

In July alone, multiple days have reached or broken the record for hottest world average temparature ever recorded.

2023 has a high chance of being the hottest year on record, according to a recent climate analysis.