An official drought is set to be declared tomorrow in England’s southwest, according to a report published as a four-day warning for extreme heat came into force across swathes of the UK.

As rivers dry up amid “tinderbox” conditions, the Met Office has higlighted a risk of “exceptional” fires during this weekend’s heatwave, while the Fire Brigades Union warned the UK is “completely unprepared” to deal with the “brutal, brutal” wildfires which are now a reality.

The chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), Mark Hardingham, told The Telegraph that he “can’t remember a summer like this” in his 32-year career, adding: “The ground couldn’t get any drier than it already is.”

Sir David King, a former chief scientific advisor to the government, warned that the impacts of climate breakdown in the UK were worse and coming sooner than expected.

Although this heatwave will feel “less intense” than July’s, it could prove more fatal as it will be more prolonged, said Professor Hannah Cloke of the University of Reading.