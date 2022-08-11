UK heatwave – live: Drought ‘to be declared tomorrow’ amid ‘exceptional’ fire risk
This weekend’s heatwave could prove more fatal than record-breaking spell in July, expert warns
An official drought is set to be declared tomorrow in England’s southwest, according to a report published as a four-day warning for extreme heat came into force across swathes of the UK.
As rivers dry up amid “tinderbox” conditions, the Met Office has higlighted a risk of “exceptional” fires during this weekend’s heatwave, while the Fire Brigades Union warned the UK is “completely unprepared” to deal with the “brutal, brutal” wildfires which are now a reality.
The chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), Mark Hardingham, told The Telegraph that he “can’t remember a summer like this” in his 32-year career, adding: “The ground couldn’t get any drier than it already is.”
Sir David King, a former chief scientific advisor to the government, warned that the impacts of climate breakdown in the UK were worse and coming sooner than expected.
Although this heatwave will feel “less intense” than July’s, it could prove more fatal as it will be more prolonged, said Professor Hannah Cloke of the University of Reading.
Woman in 80s dies after being pulled from sea at Essex beach
An elderly woman has died after she was pulled from the water at a beach in Walton-on-the-Naze on Wednesday evening.
The woman, aged in her 80s, was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead despite efforts of the public and paramedics, Essex Police said.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has the full report here:
Members of the public intervened to help the elderly woman
Drought ‘set to be declared’ in southwest England, report claims
An official drought is set to be declared tomorrow in southwest England, according to Sky News.
The i newspaper reported earlier this week that the National Drought Group – which includes government officials, water company and farming representatives – would meet on Friday and that it was likely the Environment Agency would move England to official drought status.
The BBC has also reported water company sources as saying that a drought is expected to be declared tomorrow, although it was unclear where exactly would be impacted.
Flash flooding risk during heatwave illustrated in simple video experiment
Our environment correspondent Harry Cockburn reports:
With nothing more than three cups of water, a UK scientist has clearly illustrated how drought conditions can heighten the risk of flash flooding once rain does start to fall.
In the experiment, Dr Robert Thompson from the University of Reading’s Meteorology Department, filmed himself at different times of year turning a clear plastic cup full of water upside down onto the same bit of ground.
The footage clearly reveals how weather conditions affect the absorption rate of water.
Footage of water unable to drain into parched earth shows impact of prolonged dry weather
Firefighters battling ‘unprecedented’ increase in grass fires in ‘tinderbox’ UK
London Fire Brigade has warned of an “unprecedented” rise in grass, rubbish and open land fires even before the four-day heatwave hits the capital as a result of “tinderbox” conditions.
Our climate correspondent Saphora Smith has the full report here:
Firefighters battling ‘unprecedented’ increase in grass fires
London Fire Brigade tackled eight times as many blazes in the first week of August compared to last year
August heatwave ‘another warning sign our world is in danger’, campaigners warn
The current heatwave is “yet another warning sign that our world is in danger and needs our help”, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has warned.
“Climate change is making extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, wildfires and droughts, both more frequent and more intense, harming people and nature,” said Kate Norgrove, the WWF’s executive director of advocacy and campaigns.
“From puffins to bluebells, bumblebees and mountain hares, our wildlife in the UK is already feeling the heat from climate change and struggling to adapt, and we’re witnessing the needless destruction of nature around the globe, with record deforestation in the Amazon.
While recent hosepipe ban announcementswill help reduce the pressure of water extraction on drought-affected river, these are “a last-minute emergency measure, not a long-term solution”, Ms Norgrove said, adding: “More is needed to tackle water waste.
“The only way to limit global warming to the crucial goal of 1.5C is to restore nature, slash emissions and invest in clean, renewable energy.
“Whoever becomes the next prime minister needs to keep the UK government’s promises on climate and nature, and leadership candidates should outline how they plan to deliver.”
All-time heat record in Northern Ireland could be broken this weekend
Northern Ireland could see its all-time heat record broken this weekend, the Met Office has said.
Senior Met Office operational meteorologist Marco Petagna said the current heatwave could see heat records for August broken this weekend – with temperatures exceeding the 30.6C recorded in Ballylisk on 2 August 1995.
But Mr Petagna said he also could not ruling out that Northern Ireland’s all-time top temperature of 31.3C, recorded last year in Castlederg, could also be broken, according to the Belfast Telegraph.
Firefighters battle to contain ‘monster’ wildfire in France
Across the Channel, more than 1,000 firefighters are battling to tame a “monster” wildfire tearing through southwest France.
Burning for a third consecutive day, the latest blaze in the Gironde region, close to the wine-growing region around Bordeaux, has so far destroyed more than 6,800 hectares of forest and has forced some 10,000 people to flee their homes.
“It’s an ogre, it’s a monster,” said Gregory Allione, who works for the firefighting organisation FNSPF, while the mayor of Hostens, Jean-Louis Dartiailh, said: “It’s a disaster, economically, ecologically, it’s awful.”
My colleague Rory Sullivan has the full report here:
Firefighters battle to contain ‘monster’ wildfire in southwest France
Thousands of ‘heartbroken’ residents have been evacuated
Pictured: Low water levels at Derbyshire reservoir
Here is a view of the low water levels at the Woodhead Reservoir, in Derbyshire.
According to United Utilities, water levels in the Pennine Sources region, including the reservoir pictured, are at 49.3 per cent – well below the average of 73.8 per cent.
RNLI water safety manager issues advice for this weekend’s heatwave
With the extreme heat forecast this weekend expected to drive people to seek refuge by coastal areas, here is some advice from the RNLI’s water safety manager, Gabbi Simmonds, via ITV News:
First week of August sees huge year-on-year rise in wildfires
There were a staggering 45 wildfires in the UK in the first week of August, according to the National Fire Chiefs’ Council (NFCC).
This is vastly more than the one wildfire seen during the same period last year, and the seven witnessed during that week in 2020.
The NFCC only records significant wildfires that meet one or more of its criteria, which includes that it impacts an area bigger than one hectare, has sustained flame lengths of more than 1.5 metres or presents a serious threat to life, environment, property and infrastructure.
Seperately, the London Fire Brigade has warned that its crews tackled 340 grass, rubbish and open land fires in first week of August, compared to 42 fires in same week last year – consituting an eightfold rise.
