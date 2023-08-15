Maui fires live updates: Hawaii officials begin identifying 99 dead as fears of chemical fallout grow
At least 99 people have been killed in the wildfires which tore through the historic town of Lahaina
Wildfire roars through Hawaii’s historic Lahaina
Hawaii officials are working to identify the 99 people killed in Maui wildfires as fears of lasting chemical fallout continue to grow.
The death toll stood just below 100 on Tuesday after the last official update indicated that 25 per cent of the search area had been covered. The toll is expected to continue to rise for days as hundreds of people remain missing with Governor Josh Green predicting “10 to 20” more bodies found each day.
Meanwhile, as residents of hard-hit Lahaina return home to survey the devastation, officials have issued dire warnings about contamination that could pose health risks for months to come.
Over on the US East Coast, President Joe Biden has been slammed for his response to the wildfires as he appeared to make some dismissive remarks and has made no official plans to visit the beleaguered state.
After spending a couple of hours relaxing on the beach in Delaware on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii, to which he simply replied “no comment” sparking fury from his political rivals.
How the Maui wildfires became fodder for conspiracy theorists
When Joe Biden announced the federal government’s latest aid package to families left homeless by the Maui wildfires on Monday, a seemingly innocuous turn of phrase sent conspiracists into meltdown.
“We’re laser-focused on getting aid to survivors,” the president wrote, apparently unaware of the bogus claims circulating on social media of space lasers being used to deliberately start the wildfires that swept through Maui on 8 August.
As with nearly every traumatic event, from natural disasters to school shootings, fake theories that sprung up immediately online followed a familiar narrative of climate change denial, government cover-up and in some cases antisemitic tropes.
Space lasers and boat burnings: Bizarre Maui wildfire conspiracies
Viral claims that the deadly Hawaiian wildfires were started deliberately as part of a shadowy plot followed a grimly predictable playbook, Bevan Hurley reports
Hawaii wildfire survivors slam warning system failures as officials struggle to ID victims
Just one week ago the neighbourhoods of Maui were bustling and surrounded by colourful foliage. Now, ash and soot blanket nearly every surface, buildings and homes are destroyed, and nearly 100 people are dead.
Fast-moving wildfires hit unknowing residents in Maui and other parts of Hawaii last week leading to destruction and death.
While some people managed to escape the blazes before they engulfed towns, others had no choice but to flee to the ocean to prevent themselves from being burned.
As of early Monday morning, the death toll is at 99 people, with most of the remains being unidentifiable due to the scorching fires.
Now, as officials work to identify victims and try to find hundreds of other missing people, locals are wondering why emergency alerts were not sounded and what could have been done to lessen the damage.
Ariana Baio reports:
Hawaii fire survivors blast warning system failures and prepare to sue energy firm
Maui wildfire death toll is expected to increase in the coming days
Free WiFi powered by Starlink offered to shelters
Three companies have donated WiFi powered by Starlink to six emergency shelters around Hawaii and Maui.
Privateer Space, Alpha Inc and Mahi Pono helped fund the free wifi and donated charging vans and trucks for people to charge their phones at Napili Gateway, Honokowai Park and Napili Park in West Maui.
President Joe Biden defends his relief efforts in Hawaii
President Joe Biden said he is working with the government to find a time to visit Hawaii after the devastating wildfires on Tuesday – a sharp turn from his previous comments about the disaster.
About 20 minutes into Mr Biden’s planned speech about his economic policy in Milwaukee, he pivoted his attention to the impact of the Maui wildfires.
“I got to talk a little bit about Hawaii,” Mr Biden said before sharing his concerns about the victims and reiterating actions he’s taken to send federal assistance to Maui where at least 99 people were killed and thousands of others have been displaced due to the fires.
This past week and over the weekend, Mr Biden faced heavy criticism for his apathetic appearance regarding the fires.
While Hawaii grappled with the wildfires, the President spent time at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where he was photographed riding his bike and lounging on the beach. But the President chose to give a more concrete statement about the disaster on Tuesday.
He said: “My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can. That’s what I’ve been talking to the government about, I don’t want to get in the way.”
“I’ve been to too many disaster areas. But I want to go make sure we got everything they need. Want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts.”
Mr Biden spent approximately five minutes touching on all the ways he’s directed leaders in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as well as several branches of the military to provide all recovery assistance to Hawaii.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Hawaii, but not just our prayers – every asset, every asset they need will be there for them. And we will be there in Maui as long as it takes,” Mr Biden added.
How to help victims of Hawaii wildfires
Thousands of Hawaii citizens have been displaced following wildfires that devastated the historic town of Lahaina in Maui.
Here is a list of resources to help those impacted by the natural disaster.
Brittany Miller reports:
How to help victims of Hawaii wildfires
Multiple places across state are accepting donations from food to fostering animals
Governor of Hawaii cautions those trying to buy land from Hawaiians
Amid concerns from native and local Hawaiians that land investors will attempt to buy properties and rebuild condos or hotels on them, Hawaii Governor Josh Green cautioned those trying to take that route.
In a press conference on Monday, Mr Green he reached out to the attorney general to “explore options to do a moratorium on any sales of properties that have damaged or destroyed.”
“Moreover I would caution people that is going to be a very long time before any growth or housing can be built and so you will be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here,” Mr Green said.
Watch: Joe Biden says he and Jill Biden will visit Hawaii to survey aftermath of wildfires
Cadaver dogs continue search for victims
Cadaver dogs brought into Maui, Hawaii will continue their search for victims who died in the wildfires this week.
So far, just 25 per cent of the search area has been probed by the cadaver dogs.
Hawaii governor Josh Green said he expects the death toll to increase by 10 to 20 people per day as the search continues.
As of Tuesday morning, the death toll was 99.
Biden slammed for offering ‘insulting’ $700 payments to Maui wildfire victims
President Joe Biden’s offer of a $700 emergency payment to households impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires has been criticised as an insult to survivors.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Biden slammed for offering ‘insulting’ $700 payments to Maui wildfire victims
Emergency payments to Maui wildfire victims part of a ‘whole-of-government response effort’, White House says
President Biden having ‘active conversations’ about visiting Hawaii
As President Joe Biden headed to Milwaukee on Tuesday, deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton hosted a gaggle where she addressed some public concerns about Mr Biden’s response to the Hawaii wildfires.
“I know many of you have asked,” Ms Dalton started before adding that the White House was “having active conversations about when a visit to Hawaii might be possible.”
Mr Biden has received criticism for failing to address the wildfires this weekend while relaxing at his home in Delaware.
At least 99 people were killed in Hawaii.
Reporters have hounded Mr Biden with questions regarding whether or not he will visit Hawaii.
