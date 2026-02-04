Public to choose favourite nature image from ‘truly exceptional’ list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The public are being given a chance to vote for their favourite nature image from a shortlist ranging from flamingos under power lines to a sloth sheltering its baby from the rain.

A “truly exceptional” line-up of 24 images have been selected for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s Nuveen People’s Choice Award, with people able to vote online anywhere in the world.

A juvenile swimming crab hitching a night-time lift on a jellyfish, a pangolin pup in a rescue centre, a bear sheltering from the rain in a furnace with a butterfly on its nose, a polar bear family resting in the summer heat and young kestrels preparing to fledge are among the shortlisted images.

They also include a “superpod” of spinner dolphins, a huge pile of confiscated snares from a national park in Uganda and young bear cubs play-fighting in a road silhouetted against the glow of car headlights.

The photographs, which document the natural world and the threats it faces, have been chosen from more than 60,000 entries to the annual competition, and are in addition to the 100 winning images announced in October.

Dr Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum in London, said: “No matter where you are in the world, it’s time to join the jury and vote in the Nuveen People’s Choice Award to select the photograph set for display in our flagship exhibition here at the Natural History Museum.

“Whether showcasing fascinating behaviour or platforming a powerful story, this year’s selection of images is truly exceptional, and we can’t wait to see which one will be chosen as the public’s favourite.”

The public can vote for their favourite image on digital screens at the exhibition at the Natural History Museum or online, with the winning entry and four runners-up to be announced on March 25 and showcased at the exhibition.

Vote at: bit.ly/NuveenPeoplesChoiceAward2026