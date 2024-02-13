Winter storm warnings - latest: NYC schools close in preparation for possible ‘thundersnow’
The Northeast US is bracing for a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow and coastal flooding to multiple states.
Several northeastern states are under winter weather warnings through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). For parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, the storm could bring a foot of snow — and New York City is projected to see up to eight inches before Wednesday, the NWS forecasts.
Thundersnow — when lightning forms within a snowstorm — may also hit New York City, NWS Meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told The Independent.
Parts of New York could also see coastal flooding Tuesday morning through mid-day, the NWS said.
Officials are warning impacted residents to avoid travel and prepare for significant airport delays as the storm blows in.
This nor’easter comes just over a month after the first winter storm of 2024 hit the region, ending two-year-long snowless streaks for several cities, including New York City and Philadelphia. Last month’s Storm Indigo knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes, sparked travel chaos in airports, and killed several across the US.
New Yorkers brace for 'messy commute' amid fast-moving storm
The coastal storm that is expected to pack high winds and dump a foot or more of snow has already led to school closures, with warnings also issued against road travel and the possible disruption of flights.
Some of the highest snowfall totals were forecast for the northern suburbs of New York City and southwestern Connecticut, where 12 to 15 inches were possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts could hit 60 mph (100 kph) off the Massachusetts coast and 40 mph (65 kph) in interior parts of southern New England.
"It will make for a messy commute tomorrow morning," Christina Speciale, a meteorologist for the weather service in Albany, New York, said.
"This is a fast-moving storm, so things should be cleared out by tomorrow afternoon."
Massachusetts governor Maura Healey told all non-essential Executive Branch employees to not report to work on Tuesday. Boston schools were closing and a parking ban was in effect. Similar closures and bans were put in place in other cities and towns. Emergency officials had equipment in place to help keep roads clear.
New Yorkers urged to stay off roads ahead of thick snow
NYC officials issue code blue for unhoused people
Ahead of tonight’s winter storm, New York City has issued a “code blue,” which means shelters cannot deny unhoused people seeking a place to stay while it is in effect.
New York City officials will also run 24-hour drop-in centres and enlist volunteers to contact vulnerable people to inform them about the resources available.
New York Mayor” ‘All our teams are ready’ for snow
New York Mayor Eric Adams reiterated warnings to New Yorkers to stay off the roads unless necessary, ahead of the thick snow.
Mr Adams said his office nad been monitoring forecasts since last week and that “all our teams are ready”.
“Please avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially during the morning commute. If you do need to leave your home, please use public transit,” he said.
SEE IT: Model of hourly snowfall rates forecasted for Tuesday
New York City is set to see 5-8 inches of snow from this week’s winter storm, according to the National Weather Service.
If the Big Apple gets at least six inches, it’ll be the city’s largest snowfall since January 2022, CNN reports.
For nearly two years, New York City did not see any recordable snow. They broke that streak last month, when a nationwide winter storm blew through the northeast and ended the snowless spell for several cities.
As New York City braces for a heavy snowstorm set to hit overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams has told residents to avoid travel if possible.
“If you don’t have to go out, stay home,” Mr Adams said at a press conference Monday afternoon. He also told residents to use public transportation if they must travel to ensure the roads are clear for snow removal vehicles. Parking has also been cancelled for Tuesday.
What is thundersnow?
Thundersnow, an unusual winter weather phenomenon, could hit the US northeast overnight Monday into Tuesday, forecasters said.
New York City could see thundersnow — when lightning forms within a snowstorm — through Tuesday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told The Independent.
Read more about what causes this strange event:
What is thundersnow, the rare phenomenon that could hit New York City tonight?
Thundersnow is rare because it requires both warm and cold air to collide in just the right way to spark lightning
In light of the winter storm hitting the Northeast US, New York City has issued a “code blue,” which means shelters cannot deny unhoused people seeking a place to stay while it is in effect.
New York City officials will also run 24-hour drop-in centres and enlist volunteers to contact vulnerable people to inform them about the resources available.
New Yorkers who see a vulnerable person in need should call 311 to ensure they receive assistance, according to the New York City Department of Homeless Services.
