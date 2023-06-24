Train derails into Montana’s Yellowstone River with hazardous spill risk

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A train carrying petroleum products derailed into Montana’s famed Yellowstone River as a bridge collapsed, say officials.

“Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking petroleum products near the Yellowstone River,” the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

“There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County. Precautions are being put in place.”

Train derails into Yellowstone River after bridge collapses (YCSO)

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says that parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers are closed for the time being.

“On 24 June 2023 at approximately 0600 there was a train derailment on the rail bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County Montana. The bridge collapsed and there are multiple rail cars in the Yellowstone River. We have not determined the cause of the derailment,” said Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services.

“Currently Stillwater County Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office, Commissioners, Columbus Fire & Rescue are on scene with Montana Rail Link and other State agencies. Additionally, Stillwater County and Montana Rail Link are coordinating with Federal Response Agencies.”

Water treatment facilities in Laurel, Billings and Lockwood have also shut down headgates due to the Saturday morning incident.

Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) says the cities and irrigation canal companies are implementing protective measures due to the spill.

Residents are being asked to conserve water.

The Stillwater County News later reported that eight rail cars went into the river and that officials say none were carrying oil.

Their contents are described as “asphalt and a second substance that officials are working to confirm.”