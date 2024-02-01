California braces for powerful back to back atmospheric river storms: Latest
The weather systems – led by a so-called ‘Pineapple Express’ storm – are forecast to drop several inches of rain in some areas by this weekend
Californians enjoying a dry, warm start to the year are now bracing for a pair of powerful storms that is headed towards the state.
The two atmospheric river storms are forecast to drop several inches of rain in some areas by this weekend. The “Pineapple Express” - so called because it originates near Hawai’i in the tropical Pacific - is the first of two systems to hit the region in the coming days.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that excessive rainfall is expected from the southern Oregon coast down through central California on Wednesday, with up to three inches of rain is expected in the Sacramento Valley.
By Thursday, Los Angeles is expected to receive up to four inches of rain.
Heavy snow is also expected at higher elevations, and local authorities warned that scattered flash flooding and landslides, due to oversaturated soils, were possible.
The Pineapple Express will hit California after southern parts of the state saw widespread flooding from torrential rain last week. More than 4 inches fell within 24 hours, leading to dangerous flooding throughout San Diego.
What are ‘atmospheric rivers’?
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration (NOAA), atmospheric rivers are narrow regions in the atmosphere that transport much of the moisture from the tropics to northern latitudes. The weather systems are part of the Earth's ocean water cycle, and are tied closely to both water supply and flood risks.
A well-known example of a strong atmospheric river is called the "Pineapple Express" – predicted to soon hit California – because moisture builds up in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii and can wallop the U.S. and Canada's West Coasts with heavy rainfall and snow.
Prevailing winds cross over warm bands of tropical water vapor to form a "river," which travels across the Pacific as part of the global conveyor belt. When it reaches the west coast, the Pineapple Express can dump as much as five inches of rain on California in one day.
According to NOAA, atmospheric rivers come in all shapes and sizes, but those that contain the largest amounts of water vapor and the strongest winds are responsible for extreme rainfall and subsequent flooding. These events can affect the entire west coast of North America, often disrupting travel and damaging property in the process.
Los Angeles residents advised to start preparing for storms
The Los Angeles branch of the National Weather Service issued a seven-day summary of the appraoching storms, advising residents to begin preparing.
The forecaster said that the first storm – a “Pineapple Express” lasting Wednesday and Thursday – would see moderate flooding focused on roads.
A more severe second storm, taking place from Sunday to Tuesday or Wednesday next week, would see growing potential for damaging flooding rain, strong winds, and lots of mountain snow.
“Start preparing now. Adjust plans. Grab sandbags. Mountain communities, grab extra supplies in case you are stranded,” NWS LA wrote on X.
More states under flash flood threat as San Diego recovers from devastating rain
The “Pineapple Express” storms and subsequent weather warnings come after the city of San Diego in southern California recovers from life-threatening floods.
Last week, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria declared a state of emergency after torrential rain deluged the area, causing flash flooding which inundated people’s homes and cars.
California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activates operations center
Earlier on Wednesday, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather as the first of two atmospheric river storms hit the state.
Brian Ferguson, California OES deputy director of crisis communications, characterized the situation as “a significant threat to the safety of Californians” with concerns for impact over 10 to 14 days from the Oregon line to San Diego and from the coast up into the mountains.
“This really is a broad sweep of California that’s going to see threats over the coming week,” Mr Ferguson said.
‘Pineapple Express’ to move southeastward across California
John Feerick, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com said that the “Pineapple Express” storm – the first of two atmospheric river storms – would gradually work its way southeastward across across California over the next 24 hours.
“It will just kind of gradually pushout eastward into central California and places like Fresno and Bakersfield late this afternoon or this evening, and then it'll move into Los Angeles by late tonight,” he said, speaking to The Independent.
“Then the heaviest rain tomorrow is going to be from Los Angeles eastward and southeast or through San Diego and over to Palm Springs. That's where we'll see the heavy rain kind of sort of the day tomorrow.
“So yeah, it's just kind of gradually works southeastward across across the state the next 24 hours.”
Commuters in LA area urged to take caution this week
Commuters in the Los Angeles should consider working from home if possible or exercise caution on roads as heavy rain storms close in.
Experts have advised those who are travelling, should do so only if necessary and allow extra time to reach destinations. If encountering high water, alternate routes should be sought.
On Wednesday night or Thursday morning, people should consider working remotely as widespread highway flooding is expected in the Los Angeles area.
First of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pushes into California
Officials have urged precaution as the first of the two imminent atmospheric river storms hits California.
Atmospheric river storms ‘not unusual’ says meteorologist
The arrival of the imminent atmospheric river storms is not “terribly unusual” for this time of year, a meteorolgist has said.
John Feerick, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com, told The Independent: “This isn't terribly unusual for something, you know, late January, early February, especially in an El Nino kind of a pattern, it certainly becomes a lot stormier usually... so I wouldn't say it's that unusual to get a storm that dumps to four inches of rain across California like this one is going to.”
El Nino is a climate pattern that causes the Pacific jet stream to move south and spread further east. During winter, this leads to wetter conditions than usual in the southern US and warmer and drier conditions in the north.
Mr Feerick continued: “It does look like we had kind of a break in the action out there really the last week or so. It's just turning more active again, and it looks like this one moves in but then it moves away to the east, but then another storm comes into California as we head on Sunday.”
Wet weather likely to last through next week in California
A longer forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that another atmospheric river event was “likely” for southern portions of the West next week, bringing “heavy rain and high winds” to California and the Southwest, along with heavy snow at higher elevations.
According to the forecaster there is at least a 70 per cent chance of “above normal precipitation” from central and southern California eastward across the Southwest from 6-10 February.
In addition, moderate risks of hazardous, heavy precipitation are forecast for 9-9 February or southwestern portions of California and central Arizona.
“The heavy precipitation could lead to localized flooding and landslides, particularly in regions that have recently received heavy rains. Heavy snow is expected at higher elevations,” the NWS said.
Travel conditions may be negatively impacted by unsettled weather.
