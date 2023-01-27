The Saudi ecotourism project that aims to breathe new life into coral reefs

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On the banks of the Red Sea, in the northwestern province of Tābuk, small islands stretch for miles along the Saudi coast.

They disappear into the horizon at dusk, as the water blends into the sky. There are few sounds to be heard, no elements to be feared. The stillness is calming. But it is deceptive, too.

Far from an oasis of repose, the archipelago is the site of Red Sea Global, a development company which aims to create the world’s premier destination for ecotourism.

It is something of a magnum opus for chief executive John Pagano, the man behind Canary Wharf and a mastermind of sustainable development.

Sustainable development and Saudi Arabia, a country better known for its carbon emissions, seem an unorthodox pairing. Until recently, the idea that the Kingdom might become a key player in ecotourism was risible.

But after announcing monumental plans to transform the country by 2030, the Crown Prince has sought to keep in tow with global efforts to curb the climate crisis. His Royal Highness has made sustainability a national priority and launched the Saudi Green Initiative in 2021.

Red Sea Global is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund over which the Crown Prince presides.

Since it was incorporated, Red Sea Global has been granted special privileges to create its own Special Economic Zone – one steeped in vastly different values and free from the country’s more conservative social prescriptions.

The Red Sea project is part of the Crown Prince’s Saudi Green Initiative (Red Sea Global)

How the next seven years play out will determine whether the Kingdom meets such ambitious targets as carbon-free cities, built entirely from scratch and designed to offset the past plundering of resources.

Mr Pagano assures me that Red Sea Global will make every bit the difference it promises. His goal is to create the largest resort in the world powered by renewable energy.

With tens of thousands of construction workers on a site roughly the size of Belgium, spanning cliffs, deserts and beaches, the results, he claims, will be transformative.

I’d heard of Mr Pagano’s project around the time it was launched – and seeing it there was no escaping how far it’s come. There’s something ineffably exciting about catching a project in the throes of construction.

Some islands are nearing the point of completion while others are just getting started. Cranes on boxy sandbanks rub shoulders with newly finished homes, designed to mirror the landscape they inhabit.

The sustainably designed hotel accommodation is intended to mirror the landscape (Red Sea Global)

Propped by thick wooden stumps, they curve into spiral shapes that recall the wind and waves.

Seen from a helicopter, the sheer magnitude of the project radiated in the autumn sun as lone camels watched inquisitively from the dunes. Spindly shrubs punctuated the desert that hung over the valley and cascaded towards the sea.

Mr Pagano had originally pledged to increase net conservation value by 30%. He now says he is seeking to surpass this target.

“No stone is left unturned in the quest for harmony between man and nature,” Mr Pagano said. The first three resorts will open in Spring after the first solar power farms go live.

He showed how his team is investing in a whole spectrum of innovations, from cutting-edge aviation powered by biofuel – and, in the longer term, hydrogen – to immersive accommodation in the nearby mountains, where rooms are carved into rocks and the interiors excavated.

Mere miles from Red Sea Global’s headquarters, the Al Wajh lagoon is home to the fourth largest barrier reef system in the world.

The nursery bed, where the coral sits, connects to floating planks above the water (Red Sea Global)

Yasmin Faidas, Vice President of Red Sea Global, tells me it is home to more than 200 species of hard coral.

“Many Saudis are unaware of what beauty we have here,” she says, adding: “The Red Sea is perhaps our greatest untapped resource.”

The Kingdom’s position along the Tropic of Cancer makes it tough during the summer months; outdoor temperatures frequently surpass 40 degrees Celsius.

But this unforgiving climate has helped marine life’s resistance to higher temperatures. While many corals around the world suffer from growing heat and rising salinity caused by global warming, those in the Red Sea continue to flourish.

Coral reefs cover less than one per cent of the ocean floor but they support a quarter of all marine life.

The corals growing in the Red Sea’s nurseries are as dazzling as they are diverse (Red Sea Global)

This is why they are often called the rainforests of the sea and why their conservation is a key frontier of the global ecological crisis.

When the water is too warm, corals will expel the algae living in their tissues causing the coral to turn completely white. Corals like those in the Al Wahj lagoon can offer a possible solution to those more easily bleached.

Scientists at Red Sea Global are seeking out genetic strains responsible for the local coral’s superior resistance and aim to see if these may be transmuted around the world through hybridisation – that is, combining single-stranded DNA molecules to form ones that are double-stranded.

Hybridisation plays a crucial role in building genetic diversity within reefs, occasionally producing a novel lineage that outperforms the parent species like Acropora in the Indo-Pacific. Such scientific leaps aren’t without their controversies.

Hybridisation is viewed by some as tampering with nature, offering a solution rooted in genetic engineering. But experiments like those here in the Red Sea could, in theory, provide a solution to saving marine ecosystems around the world.

In this instance interference may simply be corrective, compensating for decades of human recklessness that now risks the survival of marine ecosystems in many parts of the planet.

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is the largest research institution in Saudi Arabia and a five-hour drive down the coast from Red Sea Global’s HQ.

Tens of thousands of construction workers are operating on a site roughly the size of Belgium (Red Sea Global)

There, I met Dr Shannon Klein, who’s investigating another solution to potentially limit global warming’s impact on coral reefs.

She wants to see the potential for corals from deeper reefs to repopulate those that have been bleached in warmer, shallower waters.

These reefs, called mesophotic, are characterised by the presence of both light-dependent coral and algae, and organisms that can survive where the oxygen is sparser and less light penetrates.

They breed more resistant corals whose tolerance to harsher conditions could provide a genetic solution to the despoliation of aquatic forests.

“We’re in the midst a trial run,” Dr Klein told me, “to eventually grow thousands of corals in nurseries spread across a hundred hectares.”

Red Sea Global is on course to achieve the same. The developer’s coral nurseries have been active for a while, since they were set up to accommodate corals requiring temporary relocation amid the construction of the resort.

Leading this project is Dr Pamela Neubert, whose upbringing on the coast of Maine inspired her lifelong love of the ocean. She took me out by boat to see the nurseries up close. “You may see a few reef sharks, so don’t be alarmed,” she cautioned as we boarded.

Nurtured in generous pods, the nurseries recreate the coral ecosystem in miniature, drawing in friendly fish. “The nursery locations were carefully chosen to be near other reefs that had active animal assemblages,” Dr Neubert explained.

Wooden planks are arranged into rectangular platforms that float on the surface. The planks connect through ropes to an underwater bed, illuminated in the sunlight like a sunken treasure.

There, corals bloom in virescent and kaleidoscopic wonder, unfurling to the strum of the gentle currents.

As we journeyed back to shore, Dr Neubert smiled: “I am the happiest I have ever been. I’ve had many an exciting job, but none near as riveting as this.”

Back in the lab, Dr Neubert’s team of marine biologists undertake minute experiments to analyse what conditions each coral needs to thrive.

They have also spawned in-lab corals from gametes to juvenile stages with a survival rate over 95 per cent, which are targeted for placement in the floating nurseries to see how they’ll fare in their natural habitat.

By understanding the coral’s optimal conditions, scientists hope to improve the reefs’ capacity to adapt. The goal is to enhance ecosystems, so that beyond self-protection, they can replenish and regenerate.

As Mr Pagano said: “We recognise the vital importance of strengthening coral reefs, so that they may flourish against adversity.”

Following the success of a first batch of nurseries off Ummahat island, Dr Neubert’s team are now implementing second generation pods designed to better withstand the wind and waves.

With the reality of climate change upon us, it’s exciting to witness such innovative solutions.

Perhaps this is laying foundations for a more harmonious future, breathing new life into oceans we too often take for granted.