Texas wildfires live updates: Panhandle’s Smokehouse Creek fire grows to 500,000 acres
A nuclear weapons plant briefly shut down Tuesday due to the raging fires
Multiple wildfires are spreading across the Texas Panhandle, so far burning 580,000 acres of land, prompting massive evacuations and forcing a major nuclear weapons plant to shut down.
The northernmost Smokehouse Creek fire is 0 per cent contained as of early Wednesday morning and is estimated to be 500,000 acres, making it the second-largest blaze in state history. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties on Tuesday as the fire doubled in size in a single day.
Meanwhile, the smaller Grape Vine Creek fire is 60 per cent contained, while the Magenta fire is 40 per cent contained.
The 687 Reamer and Windy Deuce remain at 10 per cent and 20 per cent containment, respectively.
In Potter County, the spread of the Windy Deuce fire caused the Pantex Plant – which is America’s main facility for assembling and disassembling nuclear weapons – to briefly close operations on Tuesday night. The plant resumed normal operations Wednesday morning.
Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures fuelled these fires. Drought conditions are not contributing — much of the panhandle has no drought, with portions of the western panhandle considered “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought.”
Texas wildfires: Map of blazes ravaging the Panhandle
What fuelled the Texas fires?
Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures created the perfect conditions for wildfires to develop.
The National Weather Service forecasted wind gusts reaching 65 miles per hour on Tuesday, as well as “very dry” grass conditions. Conditions are looking up for Wednesday, with weak winds and cooler temperatures, the NWS said.
Strangely enough, drought conditions are not contributing — much of the panhandle has no drought, with just small portions of the western panhandle considered “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought.”
Smokehouse Creek fire is second largest in Texas history
The Smokehouse Creek fire burning in the northern Texas panhandle is the second-largest blaze in state history, according to data from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The blaze doubled in size on Tuesday, burning a massive 500,000 acres at zero per cent containment as of early Wednesday. The largest fire in state history burned just over 900,000 acres.
The Smokehouse Creek fire is now just over half the size of Rhode Island — which takes up over 700,000 acres — and is 11 times the size of the nation’s capital, Washington, DC.
Weak winds, colder temperatures in store for Wednesday
Over the past two days, high winds, dry grass conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures have fuelled several fires throughout the Texas panhandle.
Now, the National Weather Service for Amarillo says Wednesday will bring cool temperatures with weak winds, as well as a rain/snow mix to southern portions of the panhandle.
This could prevent new fires from sparking, as well as limit the spread of existing blazes.
Nuclear weapons plant resumed normal operations Wednesday morning
The Pantex Plant – which is America’s main facility for assembling and disassembling nuclear weapons – had to briefly close operations on Tuesday night thanks to the Windy Deuce fire.
The plant has resumed normal operations as of Wednesday morning, according to their website, after firefighters got the blaze to 20 per cent containment.
More than 500,000 acres burned since Monday
In the last 48 hours, 21 fires have scorched at least 545,167 acres in Texas, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
More is expected to burn after the Smokehouse Creek fire, doubled in size yesterday, burning 500,000 acres alone. It is zero per cent contained.
Meanwhile, the Windy Deuce fire — now 20 per cent contained — fire caused America’s main facility for assembling and disassembling nuclear weapons to briefly close operations last night.
Nuclear weapon factory forced to evacuate as Texas wildfires threaten plant
Wildfires sweeping across Texas have forced the evacuation of America’s main nuclear weapons facility as strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures feed the blaze.
The main facility that assembles and disassembles America’s nuclear arsenal shut down its operations on Tuesday night as homes in Hutchinson County were damaged or destroyed.
“We have evacuated our personnel, non-essential personnel from the site, just in an abundance of caution,” Laef Pendergraft, a spokesperson for National Nuclear Security Administration’s Production Office at Pantex, said during a news conference.
Several wildfires are scorching the Texas panhandle with thousands evacuated
