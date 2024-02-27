Jump to content

updated

Wildfires spread out-of-control across Texas panhandle sparking emergency evacuations: Live

Several counties are under evacuation orders as fires scorch the panhandle

Katie Hawkinson
Tuesday 27 February 2024 21:06
<p>Several wildfires are scorching the Texas panhandle on Tuesday, prompting evacuations</p>

(The Weather Channel)

Several wildfires are ravaging northern Texas thanks to dry, windy and unseasonably warm conditions in the region.

Firefighters are combatting several active fires across the Texas panhandle, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The northernmost fire, named Smokehouse Creek, is at zero per cent containment as of Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Windy Deuce and Grape Vine Creek fires are at 20 per cent containment, while the Juliet Pass is at 90 per cent.

Several counties, all located in the Texas panhandle, are under emergency evacuation orders as flames continue to scorch the region.

Meanwhile, two fires are burning in eastern Texas. The Mills Creek and San Jacinto fires are both at 0 per cent containment.

Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures fuelled these fires. Drought conditions are not contributing — much of the panhandle has no drought, while small portions of the eastern panhandle are considered “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought.”

Winds could reach up to 65 miles per hour today, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts. Additional fires have continued to develop throughout Tuesday afternoon, the NWS for Amarillo, Texas said on X.

1709067965

Six total active fires in Texas

Six fires are burning across Texas, four of which are located in the panhandle, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Of the four panhandle fires, only one is at zero per cent containment as of Tuesday afternoon. Two are 20 per cent contained, while the southernmost panhandle fire is at 90 per cent containment.

The other two fires, located in eastern Texas, are both at zero per cent containment.

Evacuation orders are in place for Hemphill County, Hutchinson County, Lipscomb County and Roberts County, all located in the Texas panhandle.

Katie Hawkinson27 February 2024 21:06

