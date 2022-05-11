Some migrating sea turtles don’t know where they are going, a new study suggest, with one swimming over 800 miles to reach an island just 100 miles away.

An international team of scientists tracked the behaviours of 22 Hawksbill turtles as they swam across the Indian Ocean.

They found the turtles often swam indirect routes and typically travelled twice the needed distance to get to their next location.

Understanding the navigation and migration patterns of animals in the ocean has puzzled scientists and biologists for many years, including Charles Darwin.

The report authors found sea turtles often migrate to different places to forage, mate and nest” but the new study suggests they have a “relatively crude map sense in the open ocean”.

Hawksbill turtles are one of the most-recognisable species of turtles. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Professor Graeme Hays, chairman in marine science at Deakin University and the study’s first author, told The Guardian the turtles they observed hadn’t eaten for prolonged periods of time due to their undirected travelling.

Hays said the research suggested the turtles “almost certainly are using a geomagnetic map” - a map that relies on or relates to the magnetic field of the earth.

“So, it doesn’t allow pinpoint straight-line migration, but it does tell them when they’re getting a long way off route,” Hays said.

The turtles rely on the earth’s magnetic field to navigate distances, says the study’s authors. (Getty Images)

Despite the new study suggesting the turtles’ geomagnetic map may not be reliable enough to target specific locations, the animals will later rely on other means to get to their destination.

“In the final stages, they can smell an island that they’re headed to,” Hays said.

“As they get some sort of visual landmark, for example, the water starts to get a bit shallower and they can see the seabed, then they probably got some sort of cognitive map of that area.

“They could probably just recognise the seafloor, just like you would recognise visual landmarks in the area where you live.”

Hawksbill turtles also face navigational difficulties due to the smaller, often remote islands or submerged banks they are looking for.

The research was published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.