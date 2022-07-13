UK weather – live: Tropical night recorded as relentless heat sparks health concerns
Pressure on NHS as heatwave drives more patients to A&E departments
London has experienced a rare “tropical night” in which temperatures in parts of the capital failed to fall below 20C, as health warnings were issued over the relentless heat facing the UK.
The Met Office believes there is a 30 per cent chance that Britain could record its hottest ever temperature this weekend, with some meteorological models even indicating the extreme heat could hit a scorching 40C.
The government held a Cobra meeting on Monday and officials have not ruled out that the first-ever national heatwave emergency could be declared.
An amber extreme heat alert issed by the Met Office for “exceptionally high” temperatures has been extended until next Monday, with forecasters warning the conditions have the potential to cause serious illness or even death – with health impacts felt not just among vulnerable individuals.
The heatwave has left the NHS struggling to cope, with all 10 of England’s ambulance services at the highest alert level, while health leaders warn that “ill-equipped” hospital buildings are struggling to store medicines correctly.
London experiences ‘tropical night'
London experienced what is known as a “tropical night” on Tuesday, according to the Met Office – meaning that temperatures remained higher than 20C throughout the night.
Highest level alert for ambulances in UK
All ambulance services across the UK have been put under “highest alert level” amid extremely high demand and soaring temperatures raise the risk to health.
Ambulance trusts in England said they are on the highest level alert - REAP 4 (Resource Escalation Action Plan 4), meaning they are under “extreme pressure”.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were on that level for a few months now.
South Central Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident “due to current pressures on our services” while warning of delays for patients with “less urgent needs”.
“We continue to prioritise our response to those patients with life-threatening and serious emergencies,” it said.
Association of Ambulance Chief Executives managing director Martin Flaherty said the NHS ambulance sector is under “intense pressure”
He said “all ambulance services operating at the highest level of four within their local resource escalation action plans, normally only ever reserved for major incidents or short-term periods of unusual demand”.
“Severe delays in ambulance crews being able to hand over their patients at many hospital emergency departments are having a very significant impact on the ambulance sector’s ability to respond to patients as quickly as we would like to, because our crews and vehicles are stuck outside those hospitals.”
Temperatures to exceed 20C in southeast by 9am
Here is the outlook this morning across the UK, with temperatures already set to exceed 20C in the southeast by 9am, also reaching 15C in Aberdeen and Belfast.
Dozens of Chinese cities issue red alert as heat touches 40C
It is not just the western Europe and the UK that are bracing for emergency-level heatwaves but dozens of cities in China issued red alert after temperatures soared.
At least 86 cities issued red alerts, the highest in a three-tier warning system, after the heat buckled roads, popped roof tiles and forced people to remain indoors.
Authorities are likely to issue a warning of of temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in the next 24 hours.
Shanghai has witnessed just 15 days of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees since the records began in 1873.
Weather forecast for coming days
According to a weather forecast by MeteoGroup dry spells of summer sunshine are expected in some parts with a cloud build up in the northern UK.
Wednesday: A fine evening as it will be dry with late spells of summer sunshine although clouds will build across Northern Ireland and western Scotland and will continue to spread eastwards overnight. England and Wales will be dry with long clear spells. Outbreaks of rain will spread into the north-west by dawn.
Thursday: A fine day across England and Wales as it will be dry with long spells of summer sunshine although variable amounts of patchy cloud will build. There will be areas of cloud across Scotland and Northern Ireland bringing a threat of showers or longer spells of rain which will clear by the evening
Friday and Saturday: Friday will bring spells of sunshine however variable amounts of cloud will build bringing a chance of showers or spells of rain across northern Britain. It will be a fine day on Saturday as it will be dry with lots of summer sunshine and just some patchy fair-weather cloud. A very warm day.
Commuters warned of transport disruption due to heat
Soaring temperatures are expected to cause transport disruption over the coming days.
Network Rail is preparing to introduce speed restrictions to reduce the likelihood of tracks buckling.
This will cause delays to passenger journeys and disrupt freight services.
Meanwhile, drivers are warned of an increased chance of breakdowns.
The RAC recorded a 10 per cent increase in breakdowns on Monday compared with a typical Monday in mid-July, with hundreds of vehicles across the UK not able to function properly due to the heat.
Drivers are advised to have a bottle of water in their vehicle. Other tips from motoring associations include setting off early and checking travel conditions before leaving.
Pictures: Sunseekers cool-off in rivers while others are not as happy
Some people made most of the ample sunshine in the UK while other people prepared for the sweltering heat.
As the heatwave continues, some residents have been heading out and taking a dip in rivers to make the most of sunny skies.
However, others did not look as happy and a man was seen carrying a big fan on his shoulders.
Newport schools relax rules ahead of national heatwave emergency warning
A number of schools in Newport, Wales, have relaxed uniform rules for pupils and urged parents to take measures as authorities are expected to declare a national emergency in the wake of the ongoing heatwave.
The Newport City Council has confirmed that individual schools can issue their own uniform and other policies to keep the students safe.
Several schools have asked students to ditch blazers and ties and wear tailored shorts or PE kit while stressig on the use of sunscreen and carrying water bottles.
Lliswerry High School’s headteacher Neil Davies said: “Due to the very high temperatures forecast for the rest of the week and possibly into next, I have taken the decision to adjust our school uniform rules until the end of this term.
“Learners can wear the following to school: normal school uniform (tie and blazer optional), PE kit, knee length, loose fitting plain black or dark blue shorts with school shirt.”
Caerleon Comprehensive School representative said: “As you may be aware, we are expecting very high temperatures this week and we would like to ensure students are well protected from the heat whilst at school.”
“Therefore, students are not required to wear school blazers or ties during this week,” it added.
“Students are permitted to wear tailored shorts as part of their uniform.”
What was Britain’s notorious heatwave of 1976 like?
Britain is currently sweltering in its second heatwave of the summer, with temperatures passing 30C on Monday and tipped to rise beyond 35C in southeast England on Sunday (Joe Sommerlad writes).
The Met Office has issued an amber warning concerning the extreme heat forecast for the coming weekend and has warned that the phenomenon is likely to become a more regular occurrence by 2050 as a result of the climate crisis.
While it is certainly scorching out there, the standard by which all British summers are judged remains June to August of 1976, when the UK reportedly recorded its hottest average temperature for more than 350 years and its driest summer for 200, a record subsequently surpassed by an even more barren 1995.
The subject of a nostalgic recent documentary on Channel 5, the heatwave of 1976 reached its peak between 23 June and 7 July, a 15-day period over the course of which at least somewhere in England recorded a temperature of more than 32.2C.
Worse expected as European heatwave fuels wildfires
Top weather experts have said the worst is yet to come despite soaring temperatures causing wildfires in Spain and Portugal with Western Europe reeling with the second heatwave in weeks.
“We do expect it to worsen,” World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis said in a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.
“Accompanying this heat is drought. We’ve got very, very dry soils,” she said.
“The glaciers in the Alps are really being punished at the moment. It’s been a very bad season for the glaciers. And we’re still relatively early in the summer.”
The temperatures have been pushed to above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula on Sunday.
The highest temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in parts of France, Germany and even in the Low Countries by the weekend.
