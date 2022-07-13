✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

London has experienced a rare “tropical night” in which temperatures in parts of the capital failed to fall below 20C, as health warnings were issued over the relentless heat facing the UK.

The Met Office believes there is a 30 per cent chance that Britain could record its hottest ever temperature this weekend, with some meteorological models even indicating the extreme heat could hit a scorching 40C.

The government held a Cobra meeting on Monday and officials have not ruled out that the first-ever national heatwave emergency could be declared.

An amber extreme heat alert issed by the Met Office for “exceptionally high” temperatures has been extended until next Monday, with forecasters warning the conditions have the potential to cause serious illness or even death – with health impacts felt not just among vulnerable individuals.

The heatwave has left the NHS struggling to cope, with all 10 of England’s ambulance services at the highest alert level, while health leaders warn that “ill-equipped” hospital buildings are struggling to store medicines correctly.