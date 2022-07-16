UK weather – live: Heatwave red warning as national emergency declared for first time
Top alert level warns fit and healthy people could fall ill and even die
The Met Office has issued its first ever red warning for extreme heat for many parts of England which means the extreme weather could lead to “serious illness or danger to life”.
Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: “We’ve just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued.
“This is potentially a very serious situation.”
It comes as the UK is set to declare its first ever Level 4 national emergency over a heatwave as temperatures could soar past 40C next week.
The top alert level warns fit and healthy people could fall ill and even die due to the extreme heat.
It is only meant to be declared when a heatwave is “so severe” or “prolonged” that its impacts extend beyond the health sector – which is currently under pressure due to soaring temperatures.
Elsewehere, hospitals have made the decision to cancel surgeries due to “very high temperatures”.
What is a national heatwave emergency?
The UK has declared its first Level 4 national heatwave emergency as forecasters warn temperatures could reach 40C next week.
Government officials have been meeting regularly to assess the impact of the heatwave blasting Britain, and made announcement for a Level 4 warning on Friday.
It comes as the Met Office issued a rare red warning for many parts of England which means the extreme weather could lead to “serious illness or danger to life”
.It means that “exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures” are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday.
Saphora Smith explains.
All you need to know about national heatwave emergency
Officials have said a national heatwave emergency means illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, as well as among the most vulnerable groups
‘Some showery rain' predicted for part of Northern Ireland and Scotland
Parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland could get respite with “some showery rain” predicted by the Met Office for Saturday.
Police brace for UK crime rise linked to heatwave
Police are bracing for a spike in crime across Britain linked to the ongoing heatwave and the cost of living crisis.
Police and crime commissioners (PCCs) have been urging forces to make preparations for expected increases in vandalism, fights, theft, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.
Calls to 999 and 101 are already said to be “going through the roof” across the country, without any clear cause.
Festus Akinbusoye, the PCC for Bedfordshire, told a press conference in London: “I think this summer will pose challenges for police because it is the first proper summer in three years out of any sort of lockdown.
“If it continues to be this hot, that’s another challenge and the trifecta that adds to that is the cost of living. Having that combination could potentially create a challenging and demanding time for policing.”
Lizzie Dearden reports.
Police brace for UK crime rise linked to heatwave
Extreme heat and cost of living expected to exacerbate crime in first summer without any Covid restrictions
‘This is not that sort of weather’: Met Office chief urges people to stay safe
Met Office chief executive Penny Endersby has released an urgent plea to people in the UK not to take the extreme heat next week lightly.
Calling the forecasts “absolutely unprecedented”, she said: “We’ve seen when climate change has driven such unprecedented severe weather events all around the world, it can be difficult for people to make the best decisions in these situations because nothing in their life experience has led them to know what to expect.
“Here in the UK we’re used to treating a hot spell as a chance to go and play in the sun. This is not that sort of weather. Our lifestyles and our infrastructure is not adapted to what is coming.”
Government ‘asleep at the wheel’ on extreme weather, Labour says
Labour has accused ministers of being “asleep at the wheel”, calling for guidance on “safe indoor working temperatures”, my colleague Simon Murphy reports.
Deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “Ministers have gone missing in action when we need a real plan properly communicated on the delivery of essential services and how people will be kept safe.”
Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse chaired a Cobra emergency committee meeting on Thursday to discuss the heatwave and will hold a further ministerial Cobra on Saturday.
Downing Street said officials would continue to meet over the weekend and that “the prime minister is kept up to date with all the latest information”.
Heat records could be broken in Scotland and Wales, Met Office says
While England will see the hottest temperatures, other parts of the UK face potentially record-breaking temperatures.
Steven Keates, a Met Office meteorologist, told The Independent: “For Wales, I would say the hottest day, probably for the bulk of Wales … will be Monday. I would think 35[C] is possible, which will be very close to the Welsh all-time record of 35.2 [C] so that record is under threat.
“For Northern Ireland, I think the hottest day will be Monday … 30[C] I’d say for Northern Ireland, they’re not quite getting the extreme heat but still… hot enough, to be fair.
“And then, for Scotland, probably the hottest weather will be Tuesday, particularly in the south of the country where 32, 33[C] is possible so that will challenge the all-time Scotland record as well – so that’s 32.9[C].”
Our chief reporter Simon Murphy has the full story here.
Met Office forecast shows 40C heat in UK for first time
Here is the extraordinary weather forecast from the Met Office showing predictions of 40C heat for the first time in history:
Sporting events cancelled ahead of hottest days of heatwave
Several sporting events due to have been held on Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled due to the extreme and likely record-breaking heat that has been forecast.
The British Horseracing Authority has announced that Monday’s meetings at Beverley and Windsor and Tuesday’s fixtures at Chelmsford, Southwell and Wolverhampton have been called off due to the extreme heat warning.
Tuesday’s 2022 Standard Chartered Great City Race, which was due to see more than 5,000 people complete a 5k route in the City of London, has been postponed due to the forecast high temperatures, London Marathon Events said.
Climate crisis ‘is driven by the wealthy’, Labour MP says
Climate breakdown is a crisis “driven by the wealthy”, Labour MP Richard Burgon has said.
The Corbyn-era shadow minister referred to research published by Oxfam in 2020, as he tweeted:
Nearly 190 people injured in Portugal wildfires
Here are some images of the efforts to contain wildfires in Portugal, where 187 people have been injured and hundreds more evacuated in the past week, according to the country’s emergency’ civil protection commander, André Fernandes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies