The Northeast US is bracing for a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow and coastal flooding to multiple states.

Several northeastern states are under winter weather warnings through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). For parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, the storm could bring a foot of snow — and New York City is projected to see up to eight inches before Wednesday, the NWS forecasts.

Parts of New York could also see coastal flooding Tuesday morning through mid-day, the NWS said.

Officials are warning impacted residents to avoid travel and prepare for significant airport delays as the storm blows in.

This nor’easter comes just over a month after the first winter storm of 2024 hit the region, ending two-year-long snowless streaks for several cities, including New York City, Philadelphia and Washington DC. Last month’s Storm Indigo also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and sparked travel chaos in the nation’s airports.

Last month’s storm also proved fatal in the northeast with three winter-related deaths were reported in Eerie County, New York.