Winter storm warnings across northeast with multiple states bracing for snow and flooding: Live updates
New York City could see up to eight inches of snow through Tuesday
Truck hauled out of snow as extreme cold hit New York last month
The Northeast US is bracing for a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow and coastal flooding to multiple states.
Several northeastern states are under winter weather warnings through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). For parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, the storm could bring a foot of snow — and New York City is projected to see up to eight inches before Wednesday, the NWS forecasts.
Parts of New York could also see coastal flooding Tuesday morning through mid-day, the NWS said.
Officials are warning impacted residents to avoid travel and prepare for significant airport delays as the storm blows in.
This nor’easter comes just over a month after the first winter storm of 2024 hit the region, ending two-year-long snowless streaks for several cities, including New York City, Philadelphia and Washington DC. Last month’s Storm Indigo also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and sparked travel chaos in the nation’s airports.
Last month’s storm also proved fatal in the northeast with three winter-related deaths were reported in Eerie County, New York.
Nor’easter could bring heaviest snow to New York in two years
New York City is set to see 5-8 inches of snow from this week’s winter storm, according to the National Weather Service.
If the Big Apple gets at least six inches, it’ll be the city’s largest snowfall since January 2022, CNN reports.
For nearly two years, New York City did not see any recordable snow. They broke that streak last month, when a nationwide winter storm blew through the northeast and ended the snowless spell for several cities.
Tuesday to bring strong wind gusts and floods
Monday’s nor’easter will bring heavy winds and coastal flooding on Tuesday morning.
Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts. Meanwhile, the risk of coastal floods in New York will peak Tuesday morning and mid-day.
These gusts could lead to widespread power outages throughout the region.
Upcoming winter storm could spark travel chaos
Tonight’s winter storm will interrupt both road and air travel, the National Weather Service (NWS) for New York said.
Airport delays and dangerous roads are possible as several inches of snow blanket the northeast. Officials with the NWS are warning residents to avoid travel if possible, and to pack a winter weather kit if getting on the roads is unavoidable.
Northeast braces for winter storm bringing snow and floods
Northeasterners are bracing for heavy snow and coastal flooding in the coming hours.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter weather warnings for several states beginning Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday evening. Parts of New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut could see up to a foot of snow, while New York City could see up to eight inches.
Coastal flooding will also pose a risk to residents on Tuesday morning and afternoon, according to forecasters.
This will mark the second major winter storm to batter the northeast in 2024. Last month’s winter weather event brought frigid temperatures, travel chaos, and several deaths in the region.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies