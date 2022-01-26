Alastair Campbell says Boris Johnson is ‘a global embarrassment’ for the UK
Alastair Campbell has said he thinks Boris Johnson is “a global embarrassment” for the UK amid the Metropolitan Police investigation into partygate.
The former press secretary told Sky News: “Any situation where Downing Street is the centre of a police investigation is not a good situation to be in.”
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday that the force was launching its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.
