WIN! A luxury beach holiday for the family to the Costa Dorada

Get ready for the perfect mix of beachfront bliss and family fun at the four-star Estival El Dorado Resort on the sun-kissed Costa Dorada (known locally as Costa Daurada) coast. We’ve teamed up with Jet2holidays to offer you a chance to win a seven-night, all-inclusive-plus stay for two adults and two children at this Luxe Collection property.

The hotel has everything you need for the perfect family holiday. You can have fun with the kids at the on-site splash park. Or hire sports equipment to go kayaking and windsurfing. Or enjoy more laidback days lounging around one of the three outdoor pools or relaxing in the spa while your little ones enjoy activities at the children’s club. Estival El Dorado Resort truly ticks all the boxes.

Tuck into delicious buffet breakfasts and lunch and dinner dishes that showcase global flavours to suit every palate, while enjoying entertainment to excite every age. If you do decide to venture away from the comfortable, modern rooms and stunning surroundings of Estival El Dorado Resort, get even more thrills at nearby PortAventura World theme park or explore the history and pretty cobbled streets of Cambrils, a culinary hotspot packed with family-friendly eateries.

Costa Dorada has 50 miles of long, sandy beaches (including 26 Blue Flag beaches), with shallow waters, perfect for families, as well as great watersports from kayaking and paddleboarding to snorkelling and scuba diving on offer. Nearby La Llosa Beach and L’Ardiaca are highlights.

For your chance to win this fantastic seven-night stay at Estival El Dorado Resort, for a family of four (that’s two adults, two children), fill in the form below.

Terms and conditions*:

Competition closes 23.59pm BST 24 June. A seven-night holiday for up to two adults, two children (up to the age of 12 on the date of return) (can also be claimed by solely 2 adults) in a Junior Suite on an all-inclusive plus basis at the 4* Estival El Dorado Resort in Cambrils, Costa Dorada. This prize includes return flights for up to four people (two adults, two children – up to the age of 12 on the date of return) from any UK Airport from which Jet2.com flies to Reus (Barcelona South) Airport (REU) and allows for the duration of the holiday advertised, transfers to and from the overseas airport and the hotel and one free item of checked baggage of up to 22kg per person.

This prize must be booked by 6 July 2025 and must be completed between one of the following bands subject to availability (including all return travel):

06/07/2025 - 17/07/2025

28/07/2025 - 11/08/2025

03/09/2025 - 16/10/2025

20/04/2026 - 21/05/2026

01/06/2026 - 17/07/2026

27/07/2026 - 10/08/2026

01/09/2026 - 22/10/2026

Find out more about Jet2holidays packages – including 22kg baggage per person and return transfers** and your choice of two to five-star hotels – online at Jet2holidays. Right now, myJet2 members can also save £400 per family of four† in The Big Jet2 Price Drop too (correct at original publish date).

*T&Cs apply, see www.Jet2holidays.com/promotions for more details **Unless otherwise stated †£100 per person off holidays for myJet2 members departing until 15 November 2026. myJet2 members will need to be logged into their account at the time of booking for the discount to automatically apply. Book online, via our app, through our call centre or with your travel agent. Please note the discount is not applied to children travelling on a free child place. Terms and conditions apply, please see www.jet2holidays.com/promotions#100APRIL2025 for details.