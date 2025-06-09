WIN! A couples beach holiday at a relaxing, adults-only resort in the Costa Dorada

Need an escape from the noise and stress of everyday life? Want to soak in the tranquil sea views, picture-perfect beach and relaxing amenities at the four-star Golden Costa Salou resort in Costa Dorada (known locally as Costa Daurada) instead?

We’ve partnered with Jet2holidays, who are giving one lucky couple the chance to win a seven-night break at this stunning hotel, which is part of their Adults Only range. Expect peaceful sunbathing and swimming at the choice of two outdoor pools, or uninterrupted lounging at the indoor pool. You can also enjoy even more R&R at the resort’s spa, making the most of unwinding in the sauna and steam room ahead of your massage or treatment.

Delight in daily entertainment or chill out, cocktail in hand, at one of Golden Costa Salou’s bars. If you want to add a touch of adventure to the calm, the hotel isn’t far from the almost 4km stretch of Vila-seca, la Pineda Platja beach, perfect for romantic strolls, and visiting an array of restaurants, cafés and bars – catering for every taste. Costa Dorada has 50 miles of beaches (including 26 Blue Flag beaches) with golden sands and calm waters, as well as great watersports from kayaking and paddleboarding to snorkelling and scuba diving on offer. When you’ve had your fill of action, head back to recuperate in your stylish Premium Room.

For your chance to win a seven-night stay at Golden Costa Salou, for two adults on a bed and breakfast board basis, fill in your details in the form below.

Terms and conditions*:

Competition closes 23.59pm BST 7 July. A seven-night holiday for up to two adults in a premium room on a bed and breakfast basis at the 4* Golden Costa Salou in La Pineda, Costa Dorada. This prize includes return flights for up to two people from any UK Airport from which Jet2.com flies to Reus (Barcelona South) Airport (REU) and allows for the duration of the holiday advertised, transfers to and from the overseas airport and the hotel and one free item of checked baggage of up to 22kg per person.

This prize must be booked by 20 July 2025 and must be completed between one of the following bands subject to availability (including all return travel):

28/07/2025 - 04/08/2025

03/09/2025 - 16/10/2025

20/04/2026 - 21/05/2026

01/06/2026 - 17/07/2026

27/07/2026 - 03/08/2026

01/09/2026 - 22/10/2026

Find out more about Jet2holidays packages – including 22kg baggage per person and return transfers** and your choice of two to five-star hotels – online at Jet2holidays. Right now, myJet2 members can also save £100 per person† in The Big Jet2 Sale too (correct at original publish date).

*T&Cs apply, see www.Jet2holidays.com/promotions for more details **Unless otherwise stated †£100 per person off holidays for myJet2 members departing until 15 November 2026. myJet2 members will need to be logged into their account at the time of booking for the discount to automatically apply. Book online, via our app, through our call centre or with your travel agent. Please note the discount is not applied to children travelling on a free child place. Terms and conditions apply, please see www.jet2holidays.com/promotions#100APRIL2025 for details.

If you can’t see the form, please click here