Sign up to the Comps & Offers newsletter

Whether it’s due to the convenience of being able to order whilst sat on the sofa or the increasingly competitive pricing, online shopping is quickly becoming the norm. We all jump at the opportunity to save money, and the shrewdest shoppers amongst us will visit a voucher site before a purchase to find the best deal – but finding one that actually works can quickly become a challenge.

That’s where our newsletter comes in. Each week our Comps & Offers team cut through the noise and send you a selection of the very best offers and voucher codes available at the time. Not only that, when you subscribe to the newsletter you’ll be informed of any competitions we are running, with information on how to enter. Subscribe, and you could be in with the chance to win a mattress bundle, a luxury trip to Wales, or even a stylish city bicycle.

To sign up to The Independent’s Comps & Offers newsletter, simply add your email to the box above and you’ll receive a handful of our best offers and voucher codes directly to your inbox, every Friday at 1.30pm. To see and subscribe to the full range of Independent newsletters available, click here.