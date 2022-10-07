Win a bag of your choice from The Cambridge Satchel Co.

The Cambridge Satchel Co. is a British brand known for its craftsmanship and timeless design. Their pursuit of excellence underpins everything they do, as they remain committed to making exceptionally good quality bags that last a lifetime. Bags that can carry a lifetime of learning – of curiosity, creativity and adventure. The company started with the Satchel, but now handcrafts a range of bags in their own workshop in England.

Enter below to be in with a chance to win a bag up to the value of £350.

Click here if you can’t view the form.

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 23.59pm on 4th November 2022. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. Bag choice subject to availability, prize excludes collaborations and trunks. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Promoted by Independent Digital News and Media Limited. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.