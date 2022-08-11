Too Faced is a cosmetics brand inspired by a love of Paris, combining the latest in beauty with an attitude of femininity and glamour. Committed to bringing innovative, cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare into the limelight, the brand are offering one lucky reader the chance to win a Better Than Chocolate collection bundle, worth £150.

The Better Than Chocolate collection features ultra-rich, highly pigmented eyeshadows, bold cocoa-inspired cream lipsticks, and a bronzer that will leave you with a sun-kissed glow.

The full prize bundle consists of:

Better Than Chocolate Palette

Cocoa Bold Lipstick x2 (Shades: Chocolate Strawberry and Ganache)

Melted Chocolate Eyeshadow x2 (Shades: Chocolate Malt and Tirami-sue Me)

Natural Chocolate Soleil Bronzer (Shade: Golden Cocoa)

To enter, simply fill out your details in the form below.

Click here if you can’t view the form.

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 23.59pm on 16th September 2022. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. There is one Too Faced bundle available, the prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Promoted by Independent Digital News and Media Limited. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.