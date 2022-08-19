A great wardrobe starts with Stitch Fix, the online styling service that delivers clothing for women and men hand-selected for your taste and style. For a £10 styling fee which is redeemable against anything you decide to keep, they'll send a package full of pieces you love, all with free delivery and returns. What’s more, you’ll get a 20% discount when you keep all 5 items in your Fix.

Stitch Fix are offering one lucky winner the chance to win £500 credit to put towards their dream wardrobe.

To enter, simply fill out your details in the form below.

Click here if you can’t view the form.

Terms and Conditions: 18+. UK residents only. Promotion closes at 23.59pm on 16th September 2022. The winner will be drawn at random from all entries received by the closing date. The Prize Draw is only open to new users that have not scheduled a Fix before. If you are a Northern Ireland resident, you may also enter the Prize Draw by sending an email with your email address, your name, age and postal address to freddie.laker@stitchfix.com, mentioning “The Independent £500 Wardrobe Competition - NI entry” in the subject line of your email. Maximum of one entry per customer. There is one prize available, the prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Promoted by Independent Digital News and Media Limited. Standard Comps & Offers rules apply, see here.