1% for the Planet: What brands donate their profits?

“We are hurtling toward climate chaos,” warns a 2025 BioScience report – and the “window to prevent the worst outcomes is rapidly closing”. Burning through the planet's resources is fuelling deforestation, climate change and biodiversity loss. Extreme weather events are escalating, wildlife populations have dropped off at an alarming rate, and it’s been estimated that there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050.

It’s alarming, and so many of us want to do our bit and prioritise shopping sustainably – but it’s not always easy knowing which way to turn. There can be a huge amount to consider when it comes to the brands we buy from. No brand is perfect, but one certification that helps identify businesses at least trying to do their bit is 1% for the Planet.

Founded in 2002, Yvon Chouinard (founder of Patagonia) and Craig Mathews, 1% for the Planet was built on the idea that businesses should be held accountable for profiting from the planet’s resources. By donating one per cent of their sales to non-profit organisations, many businesses are now giving back. The premise is simple. To be a member, brands have to report their donations, which are based on annual sales, not profits, so it is consistent and impactful – regardless of how good business was that year. Members can choose from vetted non-profits to donate to, whether that’s wildlife conservation and renewable energy, climate adaptation, sustainable food systems or decarbonisation. And since its launch, more than 4,000 businesses have been certified by 1% for the Planet, resulting in hundreds of millions of pounds being donated to good causes.

The certification allows you to spot the brands that are continually striving to do things better. And to help you identify the brands that are doing their bit, we’ve compiled a guide to the businesses that donate one per cent of sales to non-profits. From beauty to household essentials – we’ve got you covered. If you ever want to double-check whether a brand is involved, you can search the 1% for the Planet Directory, where you’ll find the most up-to-date information.

Fill

Refillable household essentials brand Fill is all about slashing plastic waste within the home. The brand makes products such as laundry detergent and shampoo in Northamptonshire and is transparent about its ingredients. The formulas are cruelty-free and certified vegan, and the brand has an Ecocert certification, so it formulates with the environment in mind. Most of Fill’s contributions are to natural conservation charity The Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs & Northants.

Rave

open image in gallery Rave is one of our favourite independent coffee brands ( Rave )

One of the best independent coffee brands, Rave, makes its speciality coffee from its Cirencester roastery and café, offering its coffee bags, canned iced coffee and even coffee liqueur. You can do a quiz to find your preferred flavours. Its 1% for the Planet donations include Project Waterfall, which brings clean water, sanitation and education to coffee-growing communities around the world, and wildlife conservation organisation Fauna & Flora International. And one per cent of sales from its tusk African blend (£9.95, Ravecoffee.co.uk) supports Tusk’s wildlife conservation work in Africa.

Microscooter

open image in gallery ( Microscooter )

Kids’ scooter brand Microscooter repurposes ocean waste, including fishing nets, to make its colourful folding designs. The brand donates one per cent of the sales from its eco scooter range to causes like Parley for the Oceans – an organisation tackling plastic pollution, climate change and overfishing – and Right to Play, which helps children through adversity with sports, education and play.

Patagonia

Started in the seventies by Yvon Chouinard (yes, he was also the co-founder of 1% for the Planet), Patagonia offers dependable outdoorswear – it’s got you covered whether you’re hitting the trails or heading to the slopes. The brand also often uses responsible materials, including organic wool, responsibly sourced down and recycled fishing nets, too.

Klean Kanteen

open image in gallery ( Klean Kanteen )

For festival-goers and campers, packing a flask from reusable food and drinkware brand Klean Kanteen is a must. The brand’s insulated TKPro flask landed a spot in our guide to the best flasks, and kept drinks hot and cold for days, not hours, and left us flabbergasted when we reviewed it. The brand has been a member of 1% for the Planet since 2008, and it’s also B-Corp certified and climate neutral, so it really is doing its bit.

Caudalie

A 1% for the Planet member since 2012, luxury French skincare brand Caudalie uses natural-origin ingredients for its high-quality formulas. We love the sweet, fruity scent of the hand and nail repairing cream from its hero vinotherapist range (trust us, you’ll be hooked). Plus, the brand’s 1% for the Planet contribution has so far helped to plant more than 12 million trees.

Yallah Coffee

Another one of the best independent coffee brands, Yallah Coffee, uses renewable energy to power its Cornwall roastery and, to cut emissions, ships its Tojtik sailship coffee (£15, Yallahcoffee.co.uk) from Colombia by sail. You can find them at their St Ives and Penryn cafés, or browse the brand’s coffee online.

KeepCup

Australian drinkware brand KeepCup is great for customisation – in our review of the best reusable cups, we went for a glass with a band made with waste wine cork. It also offers insulated and leak-proof designs. Whether you’re looking for a commute-friendly latte vessel or an insulated water bottle, you’ll never want to go back to single-use after using these.

Davines

With a focus on natural-origin, plant-based ingredients, Italian haircare brand Davines is used in hair salons, scuh as Myla and Davis– and if it’s good enough for the professionals, then it’s good enough for us. Our recommendation? The dede shampoo bar in particular, which landed a spot in our review of the best shampoo bars, with our tester noting their hair was “markedly smooth and shiny”.

Saie

Founded across the pond in 2019, cruelty-free self-proclaimed “clean” beauty brand Saie specialises in skincare-infused make-up. Our beauty writer, Lucy Smith, and half of TikTok love the dew bronze soft-focus effortless liquid bronzer (£22, Cultbeauty.co.uk). Easy to blend and natural-looking, it landed in our review of the best bronzers. And, by supporting the removal of plastic waste from the environment, the brand is plastic negative.

Terra Organica

open image in gallery ( Terra Organica )

On a mission to make organic wine accessible, certified vegan and organic wine brand Terra Organica believes organic grapes do actually result in better-tasting vino. You can opt for individual bottles, pre-selected cases, or curate a case yourself. As for its one per cent contribution, in 2025, the brand donated £7,326.06 to five UK charities, including the Marine Conservation Society, The Wave Project, which helps to improve children and young people’s mental health through surfing, and Fareshare, which brings food that would otherwise go to waste to people who need it.

Ancient and Brave

Wellness and supplement brand Ancient and Brave is rooted in research and scientific and health expertise. Its products are natural, and the brand is dedicated to sustainably sourcing its ingredients. Whether you’re looking for collagen, ashwagandha, omegas, creatine or something else, you’ll find supplements for energy, menopause support, focus and more.

We’re a fan of the brand’s true collagen (£28.80, Amazon.co.uk), which landed a spot in our expert-recommended guide to the best collagen – it’s a good one to add to hot drinks and smoothies. As well as contributing its 1% for the Planet, Ancient and Brave is Climate Label Certified, which means it helps to offset its greenhouse gas emissions.

