Amazon Prime Day is one of the internet’s biggest shopping events, offering customers a huge range of discounts on everything from TVs and tablets to coffee machines.

Last year, the shopping bonanza was postponed from its usual slot in July to October in order to better support the safety of employees and selling partners during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many shoppers wondering if the event will go ahead in 2021.

Now, the company has confirmed that the annual sales event will be taking place this summer with an undisclosed June date all but definite.

The confirmation came from Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky during the retailer’s earnings call on Thursday. Olsavsky noted that the event would take place earlier this year out of concern for transportation slowdowns in July and the potential impact of the Olympics, according to CNET.

“We are going to do it on a date where we think it’ll get more attention for our customers, and also for our vendors,” Olsavsky said.

The online retailer kickstarted proceedings by asking its sellers to submit their Prime Day deals by the end of May, prompting many to speculate that the annual sale would be making a summer comeback.

The June date comes after a recent report from Kiplinger suggested that Prime Day 2021 could take place on 12-13 July, after a screengrab from a purported internal Amazon web page was leaked.

Despite last year’s bargain-fest taking place later than planned, it proved to be one of the most successful yet, particularly for small- and medium-sized businesses, as people got a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Amazon revealed that Prime Day 2020 delivered the two biggest days ever for third-party sellers, which saw sales surpassing $3.5bn (£2.5bn) across 19 countries – an increase of nearly 60 per cent on the year before.

In 2021 Amazon is expected to deliver its biggest sale yet with huge reductions on everything from tech and home appliances to beauty and clothing.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021, from when it is to who can take part and how to find the best deals.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual flash sale that sees the retailer reduce prices on a range of products for customers with a Prime membership.

The first Prime Day took place in 2015 and lasted 24 hours, and each year since has followed a similar procedure.

However, in 2019 the sale was extended to last 48 hours, giving shoppers more time to sift through the extensive array of deals.

When is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day usually takes place in July, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic it was delayed to October in 2020.

While the retailer is yet to confirm the official date of this year’s event, CFO Brian Olsavsky has said it will be in June.

Some insiders are suggesting Amazon could even be considering the possibility of running a second similar event in the autumn.

A report from Recode shares intel that reveals “Amazon is currently targeting June” and “if Amazon moves ahead with this plan, the Prime Day event will most likely happen in the middle to latter part of the month”.

The Recode article also raises the question of a second Amazon Prime Day, noting that multiple sources had mentioned it as a point of discussion, although it’s “unclear if such an additional event is still under consideration”.

Amazon typically announces the Prime Day 2021 start date about two weeks before, so we expect to receive confirmation closer to the time.

How can I take part?

Amazon Prime Day’s discounts aren’t on offer to everyone who visits the site. Instead, they are exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership.

Membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial anytime before the sale begins.

Can students take part?

Students can also take advantage of Amazon Prime Day by signing up for Amazon Student.

Perks of the student subscription, which costs £3.99 a month, include unlimited premium delivery, unlimited reading on any device (ie, on an iPad or Kindle, access to Prime Video and unlimited photo storage.

There are other benefits too, including exclusive discounts such as 10 per cent off selected fashion products.

If you have a valid email address from a recognised institution to qualify, you can sign up here for a lengthy six-month trial.

How to get a free Prime account for 30 days to use for Prime Day 2021

If you have yet to become an Amazon Prime member but want to get in on the action ahead of the big event, you can sign up for a 30-day trial to gain access to the sale.

While you won’t be charged for the trial period, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days. But, if you decide to cancel ahead of the trial ending, you won’t be charged, which means you can get free access to the Prime Day event.

How can you get the best deals?

The IndyBest team will be rounding up the best deals to help you navigate the array of discounts that will be on offer, so make sure to check back here.

In previous years, the retailer has also released a list of featured products ahead of the sale so that shoppers can prepare to add them to their shopping basket the minute the event starts.

Another way to ensure you get the best deals is to download the Amazon app. This will give you a head start, as you will be able to track Lightning Deals – discounts that are only available for a few hours at a time – and set up alerts that will notify you when certain discounts go live.

What were the best deals last year?

Last year, some of the best deals on Prime Day were on Amazon’s own-brand devices, including the Echo dot, which dropped from £39.99 to £18.99 and the Echo show 5, which was down from £79.99 to £39.99.

In 2020’s sale the Echo show 5 was reduced from £79.99 to £39.99 (Amazon)

Kindles and Fire HDMI sticks saw impressive discounts too. The Amazon Kindle was on sale for £49.99, down from £79.99, while the Fire stick 4K went from £49.99 to £24.99. You can definitely expect similar price drops on Prime Day this year.

Other discounts included savings on TVs, coffee machines, headphones and vacuum cleaners from top brands including Philips, Nespresso, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Sony and many more.

Amazon also reported that, outside of electronics and devices, some of the bestselling categories on Prime Day incorporated games and puzzles as people looked for ways to stay entertained during lockdown. Some of the biggest sellers including Jenga (£14.97, Amazon.co.uk), Monopoly (£16.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Guess Who (£16.99, Amazon.co.uk).

