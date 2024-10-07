The AirPods Pro 2 reduced to lowest-ever price this Prime Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



If you’re hunting down a new pair of wireless earbuds this Prime Day, then you’ll want to take a look at this deal on Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro 2, which have plummeted to their lowest-ever price in the sale.

Now the exact same price as the recently launched (and not as good) AirPods 4 with noise cancelling, this might be the best deal in the sale.

With a hefty £50 discount, the AirPods Pro 2 are the best in-ear buds I’ve tested and are the ones I wear every single day. They boast the best noise-cancelling on any AirPods, a lengthy battery life and touch controls, as well as hearing features such as conversation boost and loud noise reduction.

It’s not the only bit of Apple gadgetry on sale right now. Amazon has a number of Apple deals this Prime Day, including on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and iPhones. But if you’re looking to get your hands on this unmissable AirPods Pro 2 deal, I’ve got all the details.

AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised tech critic David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

They’re also significantly better than the recently launched AirPods 4 with noise cancelling (£179, Amazon.co.uk). Noise-cancelling is twice as good; you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Apple also announced at its September keynote that its new hearing features will be coming to the AirPods Pro exclusively. The new features will turn your AirPods into clinical-grade hearing aids and let you take a clinically validated hearing test.

