Amazon confirms Prime Day deals in sneak peak ahead of the event

On 21 and 22 June, Amazon Prime Day will kick-off – the two-day shopping event will see the online retailer slash prices across thousands of big-name brands and products ranging from tech and home appliances to TVs, laptops, games and more.

Available exclusively to Prime members, it’s a chance to score huge savings and we’ll be bringing you the best bargains to bag in the run-up, and across, the two days.

The best way to navigate the sale is by making a shopping list of items you want, which will help avoid impulse purchases of products you may not need.

For the first time ever, Amazon has confirmed some of the deals that will be on offer come Monday, with discounts due across many of its own-brand home devices such as the Echo dot (4th gen), the Fire TV cube and Fire TV stick 4K.

While these deals are not available to shop just yet, make sure you bookmark this article to be first in line for some of the most in-demand products that will be flying off the shelves on 21 and 22 June.

Echo dot (4th gen): Was £49.99, now £24.99 – available 21 and 22 June at Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You’ll be able to save 50 per cent on Amazon’s most popular smart speaker on Prime Day, with which you can use voice control to listen to music, answer phone calls, listen to the news and even check the weather.

It featured in our guide to the best smart speakers, with our writer noting that it “produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem”.

If you can’t wait until then, the Echo show 5 device is already on sale, reduced from £79.99 to £64.99, and comes with a 5.5in smart display that you can use to watch films, news and TV shows.

Fire TV cube: Was £109.99, now £59.99 – available 21 and 22 June at Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Upgrade your TV viewing experience with Amazon’s own Fire TV cube, which can be controlled via an Alexa smart speaker. It grants you access to 4K ultra HD content, as well as supporting Dolby Vision and HDR for picture-perfect imagery and high-quality audio.

You can also use it to dim lights and play and pause your favourite shows using voice control. It is sure to make binging boxsets a much more streamlined affair.

Fire TV stick 4K: Was £49.99, now £26.99 – available 21 and 22 June at Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Earning a spot in our guide to the best TV streaming devices and boxes, this tiny device is worth adding to your Prime Day shopping list.

Our reviewer said: “As well as access to a huge library of movies and TV shows you can rent and buy – including some in 4K – there’s access to apps like Netflix, BBC iPlayer and, most recently, Apple TV.”

But that’s not all. “It’s easy to use, including a remote control with a microphone so you can tell the box what to do. It’s a Bluetooth remote so you don’t need line of sight to the Stick – that is, it can hide round the back of your TV.”

Fire HD 8 tablet: Was £89.99, now £39.99 –available 21 and 22 June at Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Taking a place in our round-up of the best tablets for drawing, gaming and films, this model is much more affordable than some of its rivals by Apple and Samsung.

“Although Amazon uses the Android operating system, it has a special version which offers far fewer apps than other Android devices, but they are all tested to ensure they’re reliable,” said our reviewer. “You can even charge this tablet wirelessly and Amazon makes a compatible dock to do this. Amazon’s devices work with each other well, so if you have books on a Kindle, say, they will appear on this tablet.”

Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £149.99, now £79.99 – available 21 and 22 June at Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Our tech writer really rated this gadget, which has a battery life of 12 hours and is the biggest offering from Amazon’s tablet range.

“It’s a sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life. Like all the Amazon tablets, it comes in two versions – with or without advertisements. These appear on the lock screen only and are seen when you wake it up. It’s easily the best-value full-size tablet, though the limited range of Android apps may put some off – though there are still over half a million to choose from,” they said.

Household appliance deals

Amazon has revealed that between 21 and 22 June, you’ll be able to save up to 30 per cent off floorcare brands including vacuum cleaners from Shark, Vax and Hoover. Kitchen appliances from Ninja, Tefal, Tower, Panasonic will also see big savings.

If you’re looking for larger appliances such as fridge-freezers or dishwashers, from brands such as Samsung, Bosch and AEG, there will also be up to 30 per cent off these items, along with home improvement products from Bosch, Karcher and Arlo.

Read about the confirmed home appliance offers from Shark, Bosch and Ninja.

Tech deals

Typically, Prime Day is home to some of the biggest savings on tech you’ll find all year, and 2021 won’t disappoint. Amazon has confirmed that there will be 30 per cent off headphones and speakers and savings of up to 35 per cent across smartphones and wearables from the likes of Samsung and Garmin, as well as 30 per cent off cameras, drones, action cameras, printers and accessories

And that’s not all – you’ll also be able to save up to 25 per cent on TVs, soundbars, streaming devices and projectors from Apple, Samsung, Bose and more.

Read about the confirmed tech deals on Fire HD, Apple, Samsung and more.

Toys deals

Kids toys often don’t come cheap, so if you’re shopping for a little one, make sure you have your alarm set for Amazon Prime Day 2021 as there will be up to 30 per cent off big brands such as Barbie, Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels.

Read about the confirmed kids’ toys deals on Lego, Barbie, Fisher-Price and more.

Alcohol deals

Stock up your booze stash by shopping on Amazon and enjoying the next-day delivery that comes included for Prime members. This Prime Day there will be up to 35 per cent off beer, wine and spirits, with Aviation gin, Laphroaig quarter cask and Jack Daniels gentlemen jack whisky taking part. It’s perfect for upcoming barbecues.

Read about the best Prime Day alcohol deals on beer, wine and gin.

Clothing deals

Amazon Fashion is fast becoming a hotspot for stylish shoppers looking for everything from evening gowns to sunglasses.

This Prime Day, you’ll be able to shop product edits from your favourite influencers with 20 per cent off everything they recommend. You can also keep on top of what deals are available by following Amazon Fashion on Instagram here.

Read about the best fashion discounts to expect this year from Adidas to Crocs.

