There’s no stopping Amazon. Barely a month has passed since its flagship Prime Day bonanza but the online giant has now confirmed another sale – dubbed the Prime Big Deal Days event – which is due to land in October.

Nearly a year on from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale last October, this isn’t the first time the e-commerce goliath has hosted an autumn Prime Day-style event.

While the finer details are yet to be revealed, we can expect savings across tech, beauty, toys, appliances and plenty more – including heavy discounts on Amazon’s own coveted devices, from its bestselling Kindles and Fire tablets to Echo dot smart speakers and Ring doorbells.

A preamble to (and practise for) Black Friday, Amazon promises its latest sale will include “unmissable savings”. From predicted dates and the best deals to expect on Amazon devices, here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Big Deal Days event.

When will Prime Day deals on Amazon devices begin?

With Amazon yet to reveal the exact dates for its October sale, we can only speculate – but, luckily, we have previous years to go by.

Last year, Amazon hosted its first ever October sale exclusively for Prime members: the Prime Early Access Sale. A precursor to Black Friday, the event kicked off on Tuesday 11 October and ended on Wednesday 12. As Prime Day 2023 took place on Tuesday 11 to Wednesday 12 July, we’re thinking the Prime Big Deal Days event could take place between Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 October.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day tech deals?

Just like last year’s Prime Day sale in October, you have to be a Prime member to secure the savings. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month, and unlocks free deliveries, access to Prime Video and other bonuses not available to regular shoppers.

To join, you’ll need to go to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and enter your details. Amazon also has a 30-day free trial available for those who haven’t been a Prime member in the past 12 months – something to take advantage of closer to October.

What to expect from Prime Day Amazon devices deals in 2023

With Amazon saying shoppers should expect to find “some of Amazon’s best deals of the season”, there’s sure to be plenty of its own devices on sale. Casting our minds back to Prime Day 2023, we saw the lowest price on the Amazon Echo Dot, the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Buds.

Kindle e-readers, Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets, Echo shows and Ring doorbells were also reduced heavily in the sale – and we expect to see all these products discounted in the October event.

Last year’s best Amazon device deals in the UK

During Prime Day 2023 in July, we saw the bestselling Amazon Echo Dot 5th gen (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk) reduced to just over £20, while the retailer’s newest Echo pop (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk) cost just £17.99.

Elsewhere, the third-generation Echo Show 5 (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by a whopping 50 per cent, while the popular second-generation Ring doorbell (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk) was discounted by 40 per cent.

If you were after a Kindle, you could save a third on the paperwhite (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) and enjoy £30 off the Kindle Kids (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Best deals on Amazon devices right now, from Fire TV sticks to Echo speakers

Amazon Echo dot (2022): Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest, fifth-generation Echo dot has the same design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single 1.73in speaker. The dot measures 100mm x 100mm x 89mm and weighs 349g. With the many features of the Alexa voice assistant, the Echo dot can be used as a handy timer in the kitchen, an alarm clock in the bedroom, a radio in the office, or a way to control smart home devices, such as smart plugs and smart lights.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 33 per cent off, this streaming stick brings 4K movies and TV shows to your television or computer monitor. Like all versions of the Amazon Fire TV stick, it connects to your TV’s HDMI port and hooks up to the internet via your wifi router. You then have access to apps such as Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon’s own Prime TV (as long as you have a subscription to each of these services).

Buy now

Ring video doorbell: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ring)

A saving of £30 will certainly leave you feeling smug, especially when you now never need to miss a parcel. Named the best overall buy in our video doorbell guide, our tester only had good things to say about this snazzy piece of home security. “There’s an HD camera, with really good feedback to your phone, the lag was very fractional – almost imperceptible, in fact – and it even has night vision,” they shared, adding, “It was an absolute breeze to install too – DIY novices will be able to do it with no trouble.”

Buy now

