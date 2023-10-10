Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s never been a better time to invest in an energy-saving home appliance. If you’re looking for ways to dry your laundry without putting it in a tumble dryer, you need a heated clothes airer in your life.

These nifty rails supercharge the speed at which your clothes dry indoors but they don’t come cheap, which is why we’ve always got an eye out for a discounted model. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale – or Big Deal Days as the retailer has dubbed it – you can currently save £50 on a Black + Decker heated airer that landed a spot in our review of the best.

It’s not just laundry essentials that have been reduced in the Prime Day sale – the online giant has also slashed the price of air fryers, coffee machines, dehumidifiers and so much more. But if you’re only in the market for a heated clothes airer, keep reading for everything you need to know about Black+Decker’s model.

Black + Decker three-tier heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

This three-tier heated airer landed a spot in our review of the best, with our tester awarding it four stars out of five and dubbing it best for families. Owing to its capacious size, it can “handle a full washing machine load of clothes and more”.

“The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes fast and simple,” praised our writer. They added that there’s “no struggle to squeeze a top or a pair of trousers into the middle rail”.

It’s powered by a 300W motor, and our tester found drying times to be “respectable”. Even better, you don’t have to wait for it to heat up, “as it can reach full power in less than a minute”. Despite its size, it’s easy to move around, thanks to the lightweight aluminium frame. All in all, this should seriously speed up drying times.

