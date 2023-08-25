Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Is it any surprise Amazon is hosting another sale? While Prime Day 2023 took place in July, the online retailer held its first ever Spring Sale back in March, ahead of its flagship shopping event.

Should there be a few of you who sadly missed out on savings during both of these previous sale events, the good news is Amazon has announced it will be holding another sale this year, this time in October.

While Amazon has announced the month the sale will take place, little else has been confirmed so far. Officially named Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, if it’s anything like the retailer’s previous Prime Day sales, we have a rough idea of what to expect.

Across these sale events, Amazon tends to discount its stock by a generous amount, with deals across everything from home appliances to beauty; from a range of tech to specific Apple products and Amazon devices. While many will set alarms and flock to find deals on their next pair of airpods or a new air fryer, savvy shoppers will know these shopping events are excellent times to pick up deals on essentials such as pet food and cleaning products.

While the full details of the sale are yet to be announced, based on our knowledge and experience – having covered countless past Prime Day sales events – here at IndyBest, we’ve done our best to answer any questions you may have about the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, as well as giving insight into what discounts might be on offer.

When will Prime Day household essentials deals begin?

It has not yet been confirmed exactly when in October the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event will take place, so, unfortunately, it won’t be possible to mark any dates in your diaries just yet.

However, the 2022 Prime Early Access Sale was also held in October, across Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12. Coincidentally (or, perhaps, not), these are the same dates in July that Amazon held its Prime Day 2023 sale event, too. So, an educated guess would suggest the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event could kick off on 11 October 2023.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day household essentials deals?

Yes, this is the key thing to remember: all customers wishing to access the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale will need to have a valid Amazon Prime account. A Prime membership currently costs £8.99 a month and comes with perks such as free next-day delivery throughout the year, as well as early access to the retailer’s lightning deals. However, if you’re not 100 per cent sold, it is possible to try it out and cancel the membership at any time, if it’s not for you (assuming you haven’t already taken out a trial subscription).

What to expect from Prime Day household essentials deals in 2023

We don’t have any intel on specific deals that will be live in October, however, it is possible to get an idea of what might be discounted by looking back at previous Prime Day sale events. In terms of household essentials, we’ve previously seen savings across big brands such as Fairy, Dettol, Calgon, Finish, Air Wick and more.

We anticipate the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event could see discounts on the likes of pet food, dishwasher tablets, laundry detergent and much more, if previous Prime Day deals are anything to go by. While not the most glamorous of items, these products certainly rack up the bill when adding them to the weekly shopping basket, so now is the time to save.

The best previous Prime Day household essentials deals in the UK

During the recent Amazon Prime Day Sale in July, pet owners were able to save themselves 36 per cent on a multipack of beef-flavoured treats from Dreamies (£10.40, Amazon.co.uk), while a variety snack box of treats (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by a whopping 42 per cent.

Where cleaning products were concerned, there were also many discounts to take advantage of, with Zoflora’s linen fresh disinfectant reduced to less than half its original price (£12.75, Amazon.co.uk). The Flash floor cleaner speedmop starter kit (£18.75, Amazon.co.uk) was also discounted by more than 50 per cent, and savvy shoppers need never have been caught out again, thanks to a bulk-buy option of The Cheeky Panda bamboo toilet roll (£21.99, Amazon.co.uk), where the cost of 24 rolls was cut down by 31 per cent.

Best household essentials Prime Day deals to shop now, from Fairy to Dettol

While the Prime Big Deal Days discounts aren’t live quite yet, you can still pick up some good discounts across household essentials at Amazon right now.

AirWick air freshener freshmatic pure auto spray bundle: Was £22.50, now £14, Amazon.co.uk

Grab a discount across Air Wick ahead of the next Prime Day sale and get your home smelling that little bit fresher. This bundle is reduced by 38 per cent and contains a spring delight kit with a pure freshmatic max device, as well as a refill and two AA batteries (this is a key bonus, these days). What’s more, you get a spring delight refill, a cherry blossom refill and a pure soft cotton refill – you can enjoy up to 70 days of continuous fragrance with each one.

Lily’s Kitchen salmon pillow treats: Was £22.50, now £17.09, Amazon.co.uk

Treat your pet and yourself with these discounted salmon pillow snacks from Lily’s Kitchen. Available in 10 packs of 60g treats, they have a crunchy shell and soft centre. As they’re made up of natural ingredients, with no added sugar, you can feed your cat 10 of these a day, guilt-free. Packed full of proper meat and veg, these treats are nutritious and delicious and, best of all, they currently have 24 per cent off at Amazon.

Fairy non bio all-in-one pods laundry detergent washing liquid tablets: Was £32.50, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Perfect for those with sensitive skin, these Fairy non bio pods are another existing saving that can be scooped up ahead of October. The pouch of 122 capsules is currently reduced by 23 per cent, offering a gentle clean, while being dermatologically accredited by the Skin Health Alliance. Spending your paycheck on mundane household items can be incredibly dull, so, all the more reason to make the most of this discount.

Dettol antibacterial floor wipes: Was £28.80, now £18, Amazon.co.uk

You’re going to want to snap up this multipack of six Dettol floor wipes, which has a saving of 38 per cent. Designed to tackle kitchen grease, burnt food and bathroom dirt, the wipes aim to leave your floor with a visible shine and a fresh fragrance. As well as leaving your surfaces sparkling, the wipes are also designed to kill harmful bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella and listeria. Result!

