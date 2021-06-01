Amazon Prime Day UK – live: Dates, deals and what to expect
There are huge savings to be had across tech, home appliances, fashion and more
Calling all bargain-hunters, one of the biggest shopping events of the year – Amazon Prime Day – is nearly here. This may come as a surprise if you thought you had to wait until October like last year, or July like previous years, but the retailer has confirmed the sale event will be going ahead this month, so it’s time to get your shopping lists in order.
For the uninitiated, Prime Day is an online, Amazon-only shopping event that’s best known for hugely competitive deals on big-ticket items from sought-after brands. Many of the best offers come in the form of tech, home appliances, gaming, laptops and even fashion.
The official date is yet to be confirmed, but a new report by Bloomberg suggests it might run from 21 to 22 June. Amazon usually reveals the official date approximately two weeks ahead of the big day, so an announcement could be imminent.
To really stay in the know, follow our live coverage here on rumoured dates, top tips for securing the absolute best deals, advice on preparing for the big event and everything to expect, including the best deals from last year’s event for comparison.
And as the discerning deal-hunters we are, we’ll also make sure you’re in the know by sharing all the unmissable deals here across the shopping event – keeping an eye out for the cheapest price for AirPods Pro or a new TV.
Plus, Amazon is renowned for dropping pre-Prime Day deals ahead of the big day, so stay tuned for any early bird discounts. Happy shopping!
Nintendo Switch Deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day 2021
While Xbox and Playstation are often popular choices, the hottest console during the sale has to be the Nintendo Switch.
Owing to shortages last year, securing the best deal on one of the consoles was intense. But, thanks to the steadier supply of devices this year, we predict it’ll be much less chaotic, so you’re in luck if you’re looking to get your hands on one.
Last year though, we noticed that the biggest discounts were on bundles, so we expect something similar this time around. If you want to make sure you get the best deal, we’d recommend adding it to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can just go straight to the checkout.
Early Amazon Prime Day fitness deals
In true Amazon fashion, you may notice several early discounts arising ahead of Prime Day. Case in point its current deals on fitness items. From yoga mats (was £24.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk) to hand weights (was £22.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk), you can now update your at-home gym equipment with these excellent discounts.
If you want to find out more about these early fitness deals, as well as what you can expect from the big day itself, we’d recommend reading our guide – it’s full of all the latest news and information:
Amazon secretly dropped early Prime Day fitness deals
Can’t wait until Amazon Prime Day? These are the best early fitness and sportswear deals to snap up right now
Can students take part in Amazon Prime Day?
Students can also take advantage of Amazon Prime Day by signing up for Amazon Student.
Perks of the student subscription, which costs £3.99 a month, include unlimited premium delivery, unlimited reading on any device (ie, on an iPad or Kindle, access to Prime Video and unlimited photo storage.
There are other benefits too, including exclusive discounts such as 10 per cent off selected fashion products.
If you have a valid email address from a recognised institution to qualify, you can sign up here for a lengthy six-month trial.
Tips for getting the best Prime Day deals
As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, it’s important to be prepared by adding the items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.
It’s also worth making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, as many savings can often seem too good to be true. To find out if a product is truly on sale, you can use sites such as CamelCamelCamel or Price Spy, which show the price history of any item sold on Amazon.
We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app. This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.
How to take part in Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day discounts are exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to access the deals you will need to sign-up.
The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.
If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial any time before the sale begins.
Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals to expect
Are you looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro (was £249, now £189.97, Amazon.co.uk), or an Oppo smart watch (was £229, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk)? Prime Day is the best time to nab a competitive price on wireless earbuds, headphones, smart speakers, laptops, tablets and so much more.
Ahead of the two-day shopping bonanza, we’ve got all the details on what you can expect, the best early tech deals, how to take part and what products were discounted last year – stay in the know with our Prime Day tech guide:
The best tech deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day
Everything you need to know about the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2021, including what deals to expect on phones, tablets, headphones and laptops
When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
Good morning deal-hunters! We’re here to keep you informed on the latest news and deals across the two-day shopping bonanza.
Although Amazon has confirmed that the event will take place in June, it has yet to announce an official date for Prime Day 2021. According to a new report by Bloomberg, the sale event will run from 21 June to 22 June, although this has not been confirmed by the retailer yet. The online giant usually reveals the official date around two weeks before the big day, so an announcement could be imminent.
