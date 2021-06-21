Expect savings across tech, toys, clothing, laptops, home appliances and more (The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day 2021 – one of the biggest online shopping events – is finally upon us, with impressive savings to be had across tech, home appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more.

One of the best times of the year to bag yourself a bargain, for two days only you can find more than 2 million deals across the site on big-ticket items from brands including Dyson, Shark, Samsung and Apple – as well as on Amazon’s own products.

While typically the shopping bonanza is held in July, it was pushed back to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Prime Day will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June – and we’ll be here throughout to bring you the very best deals and savings to snap up.

Whether you’ve had your eye on a Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or an Emma mattress, now’s the time to fill up your online basket for a fraction of the cost.

To save you scrolling and to keep you across the sale, make sure to follow our live coverage here where you can find stellar deals, unrivalled savings and expert advice. So get your wish lists ready and happy shopping!

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.