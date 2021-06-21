Amazon Prime Day 2021 live – day 1: Latest deals on Apple, Samsung, Nintendo and more
Keep up to date with the latest discounts as they drop and follow along for expert shopping advice
Amazon Prime Day 2021 – one of the biggest online shopping events – is finally upon us, with impressive savings to be had across tech, home appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more.
One of the best times of the year to bag yourself a bargain, for two days only you can find more than 2 million deals across the site on big-ticket items from brands including Dyson, Shark, Samsung and Apple – as well as on Amazon’s own products.
While typically the shopping bonanza is held in July, it was pushed back to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Prime Day will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June – and we’ll be here throughout to bring you the very best deals and savings to snap up.
Whether you’ve had your eye on a Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or an Emma mattress, now’s the time to fill up your online basket for a fraction of the cost.
To save you scrolling and to keep you across the sale, make sure to follow our live coverage here where you can find stellar deals, unrivalled savings and expert advice. So get your wish lists ready and happy shopping!
Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Upgrade your smart speaker with 50% off the Amazon Echo dot
Amazon Echo dot (4th gen): Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
Always popular during sale periods, Amazon has slashed its prices on the bestselling Echo dot designs meaning you can snap up the 4th generation smart speaker for half price this Prime Day.
A deal too good to miss, the dot boasts high-quality vocals and bass and you can control your entertainment using your voice, thanks to Alexa. We can vouch for its performance since it featured in our review of the best smart speakers, with The Independent‘s technology critic David Phelan praising the revamped version of Amazon’s main smart speaker line for being “the business”.
Amazon’s Echo dot is heavily reduced this Prime Day
Looking to invest in a new smart speaker? Prime Day is the time to do it, as Amazon has a whopping deal on its Echo dot devices in the the sale with 50% off
Get 33% off the Kindle paperwhite ereader on Prime Day
Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s own devices are among the most generously discounted on Prime Day and you can save £40 on the Kindle paperwhite right now.
Amazon’s mid-range Kindle has everything you need from an ereader: battery life to last the entire trip, a pin-sharp display that looks like paper even in direct sunlight, and waterproofing to survive an accidental dunk in the bath or swimming pool. It won the top spot in our round-up of the best ereaders, if you need further convincing.
Grab the Kindle Paperwhite with 33% off this Amazon Prime Day
Pick up a Prime Day discount on the Kindle paperwhite. Amazon’s ereader currently has 33% off in the annual sale
Rest easy this Prime Day with 50% off Emma mattresses
Emma original double mattress: Was £699, now £340.73, Amazon.co.uk
In the market for an upgrade? Now’s the chance to save more than 50 per cent on one of our favourite mattress brands. Our reviewer said the medium-firm Emma original mattress “suits all body shapes and types of sleepers… and there’s no disturbance to your partner if you’re a fidgety sleeper.”
You can also save 45 per cent on the Emma hybrid double mattress (was £809.00, £446.02, Amazon.co.uk).
Snap up the Emma mattress with 51% off this Amazon Prime Day
Rest easy this Amazon Prime Day and save up to 51% on these Emma mattresses, including the original double and the hybrid model
Welcome to day one of Amazon Prime Day 2021
Good morning shoppers! Amazon Prime Day 2021 has finally arrived. We’re kicking off day one of The Independent’s rolling coverage of Amazon’s biggest shopping event, where the IndyBest team will be bringing you the very best deals and savings to shop right now, so stay tuned.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.