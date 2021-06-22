Follow for the best savings across tech, laptops, clothing, toys, home appliances and more (The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is well underway with impressive savings to be had across tech, home appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more.

One of the best times of the year to bag yourself a bargain, for two days only you can find more than 2 million deals across the site – particularly on big-ticket items from coveted brands including Dyson, Shark, Samsung and Apple, as well as on Amazon’s own products.

While typically the shopping bonanza is held in July, it was pushed back to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Prime Day will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June – and we’ll be here throughout to bring you the very best deals and savings to snap up.

Whether you’ve had your eye on a new laptop, TV, Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or an Emma mattress, the second and final day of the flash sale is upon us meaning it’s the last chance you have to fill up your online basket for a fraction of the usual cost.

To save you scrolling and to keep you across the last day of Amazon’s sale, make sure to follow our live coverage here where you can find stellar deals, unrivalled savings and the best advice on navigating the site. So finalise your wish list and happy shopping!

Show latest update 1624338000 Good morning bargain hunters! The final day of Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here Welcome to day two of The Independent’s rolling coverage of Amazon’s biggest shopping event, where we’ll be bringing you the very best deals and savings to shop right now. It’s the last day of the sale so don’t miss out on your final chance to snap up an impressive offer. Daisy Lester 22 June 2021 06:00

