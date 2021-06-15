The event will see more than 2 million deals across tech, home appliances, fashion, toys and more (The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, with just days to go until shoppers can bag some incredible bargains.

This year, the online giant’s shopping event will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June, which is a month earlier than its traditional slot. So, now is the time to get your shopping lists ready.

For the uninitiated – but seriously, where have you been? – Prime Day is a two-day online shopping bonanza hosted by Amazon, where you can find a host of competitive deals on big-ticket items from top-rated brands including the retailer’s own products (think Kindles, Fire tablets and the Echo dot) Dyson, Shark, Samsung and even Apple.

While many of the very best offers will be launched over the course of the event, Amazon has already started dropping some early deals that you can take advantage of right now.

So, to help you stay up to date make sure to follow our live coverage here where you’ll find everything from top tips on how to secure the best deals to advice on how to prepare and everything to expect, including the best early offers to snap up. Happy shopping!

