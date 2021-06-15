Prime Day 2021 - live: When is Amazon Prime Day and what are the best UK deals?
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, with just days to go until shoppers can bag some incredible bargains.
This year, the online giant’s shopping event will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June, which is a month earlier than its traditional slot. So, now is the time to get your shopping lists ready.
For the uninitiated – but seriously, where have you been? – Prime Day is a two-day online shopping bonanza hosted by Amazon, where you can find a host of competitive deals on big-ticket items from top-rated brands including the retailer’s own products (think Kindles, Fire tablets and the Echo dot) Dyson, Shark, Samsung and even Apple.
While many of the very best offers will be launched over the course of the event, Amazon has already started dropping some early deals that you can take advantage of right now.
So, to help you stay up to date make sure to follow our live coverage here where you’ll find everything from top tips on how to secure the best deals to advice on how to prepare and everything to expect, including the best early offers to snap up. Happy shopping!
The best laptop deals to shop right now
Whether you’re working remotely, are an avid gamer or you’re looking for a piece of tech to perform basic tasks like sending emails and watching films, finding the best laptop for your needs can be a tricky task, and an expensive one at that.
Luckily, they are always a popular item in the Amazon Prime Day sale, with discounts of more than £800 seen in previous years.
Ahead of this year’s event we’ve found some existing deals on great devices to suit all budgets. For all the latest laptop deals, take a look at our guide below:
How to find the best laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day
Will laptops be on sale on Amazon Prime Day? The best deals are coming and here’s what to expect, including sales on MacBooks, Dell, Microsoft Surface and more
When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
This year, Amazon Prime Day has been scheduled for its earliest date ever. The two-day shopping extravaganza will run over Monday 21 June and Tuesday 22 June, which is a month earlier than its traditional July slot.
In 2020, Amazon Prime Day took place later than scheduled in October, moving from its usual July date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
How to sign up for an Amazon Prime 30-day trial
Amazon Prime Day offers are available exclusively to those with an Amazon Prime subscription – so we’d recommend signing up ahead of the shopping extravaganza so you can access the very best deals.
The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery. If you don’t want to pay the fee but still want to access the discounts, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial any time before the sale begins. Win win.
Welcome back to IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog
Welcome back to IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day live blog, where you can expect to find all the latest news about the two-day shopping bonanza.
With less than a week to go until the big event, we’ll be sharing everything from the best deals to expect when the event kicks off and even some incredible offers that you can shop right now.
Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet has £55 off right now
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £179.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk
The shopping event hasn’t even started but Amazon has already slashed the price of its Fire HD 10 tablet, meaning you can get 31 per cent off the original price right now.
The gadget made an appearance in our round-up of the best tablets, with our reviewer praising it for being the “best-value”.
The fire HD 10 tablet has a 10in display, easily making it the biggest of any Amazon tablet around. It also has the highest resolution, making it the best Amazon model for video playback.
“It’s a sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life. Like all the Amazon tablets, it comes in two versions, with or without advertisements,” our reviewer said. “These appear on the lock screen only and are seen when you wake it up. You can get rid of the ads at any time by paying £10. Easily the best-value full-size tablet, although the limited range of Android apps may put some off.”
For more early tech deals, read our guide here.
The best TV deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day 2021
Televisions are traditionally among the most popular items sold during the two-day sales extravaganza, with big discounts to be found on everything from high-end 65in Samsung QLED TVs to smaller and cheaper 4K sets from LG and Sony Bravia.
You don’t have to wait until Prime Day to find great deals on TVs though, as there are already plenty of discounts to be found ahead of the main event. We’ve pulled together some of the best offers below:
Here’s what you need to know to bag a cheap TV on Prime Day
Here are the best discounts on TVs we expect to see on Amazon Prime Day, from deals on Samsung QLED TVs to 4K TVs from Sony, Panasonic, Hisense and LG
Ways to shop small this Prime Day
This year, Amazon is doing more to connect its customers with local small businesses selling in its store.
To make it easy for customers to shop small this Prime Day, Amazon has curated collections to connect customers with small businesses.
Echo device owners in the UK can also say “Alexa, shop small business” to discover products eligible for the “spend £10, get £10 promotion”, which sees customers given a £10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend £10 on items sold by UK small businesses.
More than 300,000 sellers globally are eligible for the promotion – more than twice as many as last year – giving customers more opportunities to support small.
The Amazon Prime Day home appliance deals to expect
This Prime Day, we’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips. So, if you’ve needed new or replacement home appliances but have put off buying them, we suggest holding off until the big event, where you’ll enjoy some serious discounts.
Thankfully, you don’t have to wait until next week to snap up a great deal as the online giant has already started slashing the price of its home appliances, including the Tower T17021 manual air fryer oven (was £69.99, now £44.95, Amazon.co.uk). The versatile machine can be used to cook meat, fish, vegetables and even cakes while using less oil and therefore less fat.
For more early Amazon home appliance deals, read our guide here.
How can I take part in Amazon Prime Day?
Now that the countdown is on, the time has come to make sure you are fully prepared ahead of Amazon’s two-day shopping bonanza.
Prime Day discounts are only available to those who have an Amazon Prime membership. So, if you want to access the deals you’re going to need to sign-up for an account, and it’s easier if you do this in advance to avoid any last minute hiccups.
The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.
If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial any time before the sale begins.
