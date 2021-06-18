Get discounts on everything from TVs and games consoles to vacuums and toys (The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is imminent, with just three days to go until you can bag yourself a bargain on everything from tech and laptops to games consoles to home appliances, toys and alcohol.

While 2020’s event was postponed from its usual July slot to October owing to the pandemic, this year the shopping bonanza will run earlier than ever before, taking place from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June. So, it’s time to get your shopping lists ready.

For the uninitiated – but seriously, where have you been? – Prime Day is a two-day online sales event hosted by Amazon, where you will find a whole host of competitive deals on a range of big-ticket items from sought-after names including the online retailer’s own-brand products, Dyson, Shark, Sony and even Apple.

While many of the best offers are expected to be released over the course of the event, in true Amazon fashion it has already started dropping some early deals that you can take advantage of right now, including discounts on robot vacuums, TVs, wireless earbuds and video doorbells. Other retailers are also starting to get in on the bargain hunting, with Currys kicking off its own sale in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day.

To help you stay in the know, make sure to follow our live coverage here, where you’ll find everything from top tips on how to secure the best deals to tips on how to prepare and everything to expect, including the best early offers to snap up while you can. Happy shopping!

