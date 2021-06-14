Prime Day 2021 - live: What happens on Amazon Prime Day and what are the best UK deals?
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost upon us, with just one week to go until shoppers can bag some incredible bargains.
This year, the retailer’s shopping event will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June, which is a month earlier than its traditional slot. So, it’s time to get your shopping lists ready.
For those who don’t know – but seriously, where have you been? – Prime Day is a two-day online shopping bonanza hosted by Amazon, where you will find hugely competitive deals on a range of big-ticket items from sought-after brands including its own-brand products, Dyson, Shark, Sony, Bosch and even Apple.
While many of the very best offers are expected to be released during the event itself, Amazon has already started dropping some early deals that you can take advantage of right now.
To help you stay in the know, follow our live coverage here where you’ll find everything from top tips on how to secure the best deals to advice on how to prepare and everything to expect, including the best early offers to snap up while you can. Happy shopping!
Nintendo Switch deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day 2021
While some gamers will be pondering a PS5 restock on Prime Day, others will be on the hunt for an impressive deal on last year’s hottest console – the Nintendo Switch.
Owing to supply shortages in 2020, securing the best deal on one of the consoles was intense. But, thanks to the steadier supply of devices this year, we predict it’ll be much less chaotic, so you’re in luck if you’re looking to get your hands on one.
Amazon's Ring alarm 5 piece kit has 50% off right now
Ring alarm 5-piece kit, 2nd generation: Was £268, now £129, Amazon.co.uk
Looking to upgrade your home security system? This five-piece kit has everything you need and is currently on sale for less than half price.
Costing just £129, the set includes a base station, keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, a range extender and a Ring indoor cam. We can certainly vouch for the brand which made it into our best video doorbells and best security camera guides.
Get £10 credit to spend on Prime Day by supporting small businesses
This year, Amazon is doing things a little differently on Prime Day, including spending more than $100 million globally on new promotional activities that encourage customers to shop from small businesses selling on Amazon.
Prime members will be encouraged to support small, with more than 1 million deals available worldwide from small and medium-sized businesses.
From now until 20 June, Amazon will offer £10 credit for customers to use on Prime Day if they spend £10 on items sold by UK small businesses, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. So what are you waiting for?
Best laptop deals to expect on Prime Day 2021
Whether you’re a student, working from home or simply want a way to watch your favourite movies on-the-go, a decent laptop is an essential piece of kit.
But these kind of high-end devices don’t come cheap. Luckily, with Amazon Prime Day approaching, it’s the perfect time to give yours an upgrade, particularly as laptops are always a popular item in the sale, with discounts of more than £800 seen in 2020.
Save 58% on Amazon’s Echo buds right now
Amazon Echo buds: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
Whether you love listening to your favourite podcast while running or want to drown out the noise when working from home, wireless earphones are the perfect accompaniment. If you’re in the market for a new pair, Amazon has got you covered with a pre-Prime Day deal on its own Echo buds, which promise crisp audio, comfort and impressive noise-cancelling abilities using Bose sound technology.
Usually costing £119.99, you can save £70 by snapping up this deal, so add it to your basket now before the offer ends.
With up to five hours playback, storing them in the charging case means you can enjoy up to 20 hours playing time. With top ratings on Amazon and nearly 60 per cent off, you can’t go wrong.
How to get the best Prime Day deals
When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
The date for Amazon Prime Day 2021 has finally been confirmed. This year, it will run over Monday 21 June and Tuesday 22 June, a month earlier than its traditional July slot.
In 2020, Amazon Prime Day took place in October, moving from its usual July date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but keeping to its duration of two days.
Welcome to the IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog
Good morning bargain hunters! There is just one week to go until Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year kicks off. So, stay tuned here to make sure you’re in the know.
In the run up to Monday 21 June, we’ll be sharing all the latest news, including the best deals to expect across the two days and even some incredible offers that you can shop right now.
