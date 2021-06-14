The event will see more than 2 million deals across tech, home appliances, fashion, toys and more (The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost upon us, with just one week to go until shoppers can bag some incredible bargains.

This year, the retailer’s shopping event will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June, which is a month earlier than its traditional slot. So, it’s time to get your shopping lists ready.

For those who don’t know – but seriously, where have you been? – Prime Day is a two-day online shopping bonanza hosted by Amazon, where you will find hugely competitive deals on a range of big-ticket items from sought-after brands including its own-brand products, Dyson, Shark, Sony, Bosch and even Apple.

While many of the very best offers are expected to be released during the event itself, Amazon has already started dropping some early deals that you can take advantage of right now.

To help you stay in the know, follow our live coverage here where you’ll find everything from top tips on how to secure the best deals to advice on how to prepare and everything to expect, including the best early offers to snap up while you can. Happy shopping!

Read more on Amazon Prime Day:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Show latest update 1623657310 Welcome to the IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog Good morning bargain hunters! There is just one week to go until Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year kicks off. So, stay tuned here to make sure you’re in the know. In the run up to Monday 21 June, we’ll be sharing all the latest news, including the best deals to expect across the two days and even some incredible offers that you can shop right now. Sarah Young 14 June 2021 08:55

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.