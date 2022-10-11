Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Best UK deals on air fryers, TVs, soundbars, household essentials and more
Today’s the day to bag a bargain on big-name brands, including Apple, Shark, Bose and more
Deal hunters, assemble: Amazon Prime Day is back once again. The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – marks the first time the retailer has hosted two of its Prime Day sales in one year, and we couldn’t be more pleased about the matter.
Running from Tuesday 11 to Wednesday 12 October, the autumn shopping extravaganza sees huge discounts across everything from home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials, mattresses and so much more – with marvellous savings on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Olaplex and Maybelline, to name a few.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help – think of us as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with instant deal updates as they happen, with news of unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go.
Snap up this saving on a Tefal air fryer
Tefal actifry genius XL 2in1 YV970840 air fryer: Was £200, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk
Make life easier in the kitchen with Tefal’s nifty air fryer. Not only will it use far less energy than your cooker, the kitchen appliance will also help rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Its six-portion capacity makes it a great option for families and large households while the one-pot cooking design means you can make everything from stir-frys to paellas, curries, or casseroles.
And when you’re feeling peckish between meals, the actifry’s snacking tray helps create nuggets, chips, and more. Right now, you can save 25 per cent on the appliance.
Elevate your home entertainment set up with Amazon’s Fire stick max
Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s full-throated, big-bellied flagship Fire TV stick max currently has 27 per cent off in this Early Access deal. It’s 40 per cent faster than the OG Fire TV stick 4K (was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk), so apps load faster and everything feels smoother.
In fact, this is something our writer was particularly impressed with when they featured it in our guide to the best streaming devices. They said: “We found that older generations of Fire TV sticks were underpowered – apps would stutter and navigation would often lag and feel unresponsive – but the latest version of the device addresses these problems with an improved processor and more efficient software.”
Home is where the heart is – shop these Prime Day deals now
The home is where the heart is, so if you’re looking to invest in a new big appliance, Amazon’s two-day shopping event offers the perfect opportunity. Whether it’s a new air fryer or a heated blanket, we’ve curated a round-up of the very best home and kitchen deals you should snap up now. You’re welcome:
Amazon’s Ring’s video doorbell pro is less than half price right now
Ring video doorbell pro: Was £159.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
The pro version of the standard Ring video doorbell, which is also on sale as part of an Amazon echo dot bundle (was £139.98, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk), is slimmer and must be hardwired into your home’s power supply to avoid having to worry about recharging it.
The Ring video doorbell pro has a slightly wider field of view and improved night vision. Installation is a simple DIY job, and once installed, it will alert you to any motion outside your home. You can use the Ring app to answer the doorbell from anywhere in the world or tell the postie to leave your parcel behind the wheelie bin from your bed.
From Kindles to Echo dots, find more great savings on Amazon’s own devices in our guide:
Bookworms, save 50% on Kindle in Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk
The mid-range Kindle paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle devices Amazon has ever made, and the 2021 model is currently 27 per cent off in the Prime Early Access sale. It features a large 6.8in screen, smaller bezels, an adjustable warm light, increased LED backlighting for more even illumination and USB-C charging. In our review of the device, our writer said that “the all-new Kindle paperwhite is the best Kindle Amazon has made, narrowing the feature gap between the mid-range Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough that we can’t recommend the most expensive Kindle over the newest one.”
This Cosi electric blanket currently has nearly 20% off for Prime Day October
Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket: Was £89.99, now £72.99, Amazon.co.uk
In our round-up of best electric blankets, our reviewer gave it a five-star rating for its generous size and nine temperature settings. “This is the perfect throw for wrapping yourself up in when the evening chill hits. It’s reversible and made from a dreamily soft fleece,” they said. Keeping it clean is a breeze too, as it’s safe to put in the washing machine up to a 40C cycle, and best of all, is big enough to fit two adults comfortably. Run, don’t walk to snap up this winter-warming essential.
Take a chunk out of these Apple deals
Apple iPhone 13 pro max: Was £1,149, now £1,069, Amazon.co.uk
Looking to upgrade your iPhone during the Prime Early Access Sale? Amazon has just discounted the price of Apple’s premium iPhone 13 pro max from last year. While it’s only a modest £80 saving on the 256GB, sierra blue model (the 1TB version has a £150 saving, taking it down to £1,229), it’s more than a miracle for the tech giant, which has a notorious allergy to big-ticket sales events.
Apple Watch series 7, GPS and cellular, 41mm green aluminium case with a clover sport band: Was £408.82, now £369, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re looking to up your fitness game, you’ll be pleased to know last year’s Apple Watch series 7 is currently on sale this Prime Day. The Apple Watch series 7 is a subtle but powerful step up from 2020’s already-excellent series 6,” our writer said in their review.
Hoover up this robot vacuum deal
eufy RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum cleaner: Was £244.00, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk
Reduced by nearly 40 per cent for the Prime Early Access Sale, eufy’s robot vacuum will make light work of your floors. With two eufy models earning a spot in our round-up of the best robot cleaners, you know you’re in safe hands with the brand. The model features 100 minutes of run time, a powerful automatic suction function, quiet operating and wifi convenience with the eufy app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistance.
‘Alexa, what’s the best Prime Day deal on Echo dot?’
OK in lieu of Alexa, we’ll do the hard work here. Of course, Amazon has slashed the price of its Echo dot smart speakers.
Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. We can vouch for how well the fourth-generation device performs as it featured in our review of the best smart speakers. “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem,” noted our writer.
Amazon Prime Day is here!
Good morning deal-hunters. The wait is over. Amazon’s two-day shopping bonanza is back, and we couldn’t be more excited. Take it from us, you’re in for a real treat when it comes to huge savings on big-name brands.
To help you on your way to bagging a bargain, head straight over to our main guide, which has all the very best deals currently available. Thanks us later:
