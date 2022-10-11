Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Best UK deals on air fryers, TVs, soundbars, household essentials and more
Today’s the day to bag a bargain on big-name brands, including Apple, Shark, Bose and more
Deal hunters, assemble: Amazon Prime Day is back once again. The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – marks the first time the retailer has hosted two of its Prime Day sales in one year, and we couldn’t be more pleased about the matter.
Running from Tuesday 11 to Wednesday 12 October, the autumn shopping extravaganza sees huge discounts across everything from home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials, mattresses and so much more – with marvellous savings on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Olaplex and Maybelline, to name a few.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help – think of us as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog provides you with instant deal updates as they happen, with news of unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go.
Pick up a refurbished Xbox series S for less
Xbox series S certified refurbished: Was £229.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
The Xbox series S would typically set you back £249.99, and while this is a refurbished unit, it will save you £50. If you’re put off by the fact it’s a like-new device, you can rest assured because it’s been put through a rigorous certification process – refurbished to original specifications for electric performance, and tested to confirm it’s working properly and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality. If you need more persuasion, the Xbox series S landed a spot in our guide to the best consoles, so you can trust that it’s a high-performing gaming device.
PSA: There’s 20% off Apple’s AirPods pro right now
Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk
When it comes to savings on Apple products, Amazon’s sale offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech. If it’s earbuds you’re after, listen up because the online giant has slashed the price of these AirPods pro headphones by 20 per cent. In our review, our tester noted that they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the audio quality, they found that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals”, with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.
This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle includes Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’ pre-order bundles with Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £359.98, now £316.95, Amazon.co.uk
If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet ahead of its release on 18 November, along with the best version of the Switch to date, Amazon is offering a pre-order deal that will save shoppers more than £40 in the Prime Day sale. The Scarlet bundle (£327.90, Amazon.co.uk) and Violet bundle (£327.90, Amazon.co.uk) both include the Amazon exclusive “adventure pack” digital bonus, which grants new Pokémon trainers 10 luxury balls and a soothe bell at the start of the game, so you can make an early start on catching them all.
Save 40% on Lego’s technic formula E porsche car
LEGO 42137 technic formula E porsche 99X electric: Was £44.49, now £26.79, Amazon.co.uk
It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas presents and Lego’s technic range is the perfect place to start. And Amazon has you covered this Prime Day, as you can save 40 per cent on the formula E Porsche racing car – ideal for young petrolheads. The buildable car is a replica of the real-life Porsche racing car and comes complete with sponsor logos. For further immersion in the racing world, kids can download the Lego technic AR app to scan the pull-back car and watch it compete on a racetrack of their choice.
Save more than 50% on one of Amazon’s newest Fire tablets
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 2020: Was £89.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk) on the way, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait for it to launch. Based on current information, it appears to be an iterative spec update more than anything, so you won’t be missing much if you opt for the current 2020 model, especially now that it has 56 per cent off.
It’s an 8in HD media-focused tablet, ideal for watching Netflix, reading and browsing the web. You get up to 12 hours battery on a single charge and it’s 30 per cent faster, thanks to the quad-core processor.
Snap up this saving on a Tefal air fryer
Tefal actifry genius XL 2in1 YV970840 air fryer: Was £200, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk
Make life easier in the kitchen with Tefal’s nifty air fryer. Not only will it use far less energy than your cooker, the kitchen appliance will also help rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Its six-portion capacity makes it a great option for families and large households while the one-pot cooking design means you can make everything from stir-frys to paellas, curries, or casseroles.
And when you’re feeling peckish between meals, the actifry’s snacking tray helps create nuggets, chips, and more. Right now, you can save 25 per cent on the appliance.
Elevate your home entertainment setup with Amazon’s Fire stick max
Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon’s full-throated, big-bellied flagship Fire TV stick max currently has 27 per cent off in this Early Access deal. It’s 40 per cent faster than the OG Fire TV stick 4K (was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk), so apps load faster and everything feels smoother.
In fact, this is something our writer was particularly impressed with when they featured it in our guide to the best streaming devices. They said: “We found that older generations of Fire TV sticks were underpowered – apps would stutter and navigation would often lag and feel unresponsive – but the latest version of the device addresses these problems with an improved processor and more efficient software.”
Home is where the heart is – shop these Prime Day deals now
The home is where the heart is, so if you’re looking to invest in a new big appliance, Amazon’s two-day shopping event offers the perfect opportunity. Whether it’s a new air fryer or a heated blanket, we’ve curated a round-up of the very best home and kitchen deals you should snap up now. You’re welcome:
Amazon’s Ring’s video doorbell pro is less than half price right now
Ring video doorbell pro: Was £159.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
The pro version of the standard Ring video doorbell, which is also on sale as part of an Amazon echo dot bundle (was £139.98, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk), is slimmer and must be hardwired into your home’s power supply to avoid having to worry about recharging it.
The Ring video doorbell pro has a slightly wider field of view and improved night vision. Installation is a simple DIY job, and once installed, it will alert you to any motion outside your home. You can use the Ring app to answer the doorbell from anywhere in the world or tell the postie to leave your parcel behind the wheelie bin from your bed.
Bookworms, save 50% on Kindle in Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £94.99, Amazon.co.uk
The mid-range Kindle paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle devices Amazon has ever made, and the 2021 model is currently 27 per cent off in the Prime Early Access sale. It features a large 6.8in screen, smaller bezels, an adjustable warm light, increased LED backlighting for more even illumination and USB-C charging. In our review of the device, our writer said that “the all-new Kindle paperwhite is the best Kindle Amazon has made, narrowing the feature gap between the mid-range Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough that we can’t recommend the most expensive Kindle over the newest one.”
