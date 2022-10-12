Amazon Prime Day 2022 live – day 2: Best early access deals on air fryers, TVs, soundbars and more
Today’s the final day to bag a bargain on big-name brands, including Apple, Shark, Bose and more
Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing – meaning you’ve only got until midnight tonight to bag a bargain in one of the biggest sale events of the year.
The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – kicked off yesterday, when we saw some great discounts across everything from home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials, mattresses and so much more.
Time is running out to secure a saving – but fear not, because some of the best and biggest deals are still up for grabs, and we’ll be working around the clock to find them for you. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog will provide you with instant deal updates as they happen, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go shopping.
Read more:
Good morning savvy shoppers!
If you haven’t bagged a bargain yet, today is your final chance. We got up bright and early to guide you through the big shopping bonanza that is Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. From tech, laptops and TVs to household essentials and home and kitchen appliances, bookmark our guides for the best deals in every section and make sure to too stay tuned into our liveblog for the best deals as they drop!
Amazon Prime Day 2 is here – shop the best deals now
Amazon Prime Day 2, aka the Early Access Sale 2022, is here. These are the best deals on air fryers, robot vacuum cleaners, Nintendo Switch consoles and more
In need of Prime Day shopping inspo?
We know the Amazon deals page can be overwhelming, so instead of spending hours scrolling, allow us to help.
Our team of shopping experts has covered the sale extensively for years, so it’s safe to say we know a thing or two about bargain hunting. The whole team has listed the deals they’re hoping to snap up, from air fryers to the Fire TV stick, so if you’re unsure of what you’re looking to save on here’s some suggestions to help get your shopping list ready:
The top deals we’re looking to snap up on Amazon Prime Day
From air fryers to Nintendo Switch consoles, these are the top deals the IndyBest team will be looking out for this Amazon Prime Day
Find your own sous-chef in Amazon’s Prime Day 2 sale
From food processors and pressure cookers to coffee machines and air fryers, if you’re looking for a machine to help make life easier in the kitchen, Amazon’s Prime Day 2 deals are a good place to start. Yesterday we’ve spotted top brands including Ninja, Tefal and De’Longhi having a price drop. Find the best deals in our shopping guide:
The best Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals to shop now
Amazon’s Early Access Sale – aka Prime Day 2 – is underway, these are the best home and kitchen deals on Ring doorbells, air fryers and more
What is Prime Day 2 2022?
Deal hunters, rejoice: Amazon’s second Prime Day - aka the Early Access Sale - of the year is underway. The sale started yesterday and runs through to 23:59 Wednesday 12 October - and it’s the first time the online giant has held a second sale in October.
What started in 2015 as a flash sale to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary has since become one of the biggest, and best, sales of the year (second only to Black Friday). The shopping bonanza lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to save money on everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to fitness buys, Apple products, gaming consoles and laptops.
Amazon Prime Day has historically fallen in July, but for the past two years, the retailer has veered off track. In 2020, it was in October, owing to the pandemic, while in 2021 it was held in June as a result of transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.
Save big on Amazon’s own devices
Would it even be Prime Day if the retailer didn’t slash a good chunk off the price on its own devices? We think not. Snap up a Kindle just in time for Christmas gifting or save up to 60 per cent on Echo smart speakers. Find out more in our guide.
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is here. From Echo dots to fire tablets, these are the best deals on Amazon’s own devices
Shop this Oppo smartphone with a £400 discount
Oppo Find X3 neo: Was £699.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
This Oppo smartphone has had its price cut by a massive 57 per cent as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale – that’s a saving of £400! The 5G handset has a 6.55in AMOLED display and a rear camera system with four sensors, ranging in size from 2MP all the way up to 50MP. The selfie camera measures in at a similarly impressive 32MP, while the phone has a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Save 30% on Ninja’s 3-in-1 food processor
This nifty gadget from Ninja made it into our best food processor round-up, and for good reason. It comes with not only a food processor bowl, but also a large and individual blender to fulfil all your needs in the kitchen. From doughs and hearthy soups to smoothies on-the-go, this machine can do it all. Read on in the article below to find out why our tester loved having it in her kitchen.
Shake it up in the kitchen with this Ninja food processor Amazon Prime Day deal
Ninja’s 3-in-1 machine offers itself up as a food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender. Here’s how to save 30% on this nifty gadget
How to get Amazon Prime Video
Whether you’ve signed up for a 30-day trial or are a loyal Prime member, there’s more to it than bagging a bargain on Prime Day. Amazon’s Prime membership also gives you access to its streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, where you can watch some premium titles. Catch up on seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid’s Tale ahead of the new series’ release (it’s already airing in the US so don’t search for it if you don’t want spoilers) or dive into the new Lord of The Rings series The Rings of power. There’s plenty of watching to do now that the days are getting colder and shorter and when (let’s admit it) all you want to do is cosy up on the sofa underneath a blanket.
