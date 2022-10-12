Prime Day LIVE day 2 updates: Best Amazon deals on air fryers, TVs and more in the Early Access Sale
Today’s the final day to bag a bargain on big-name brands, including Apple, Shark, Bose and more
Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing – meaning you’ve only got until midnight tonight to bag a bargain in one of the biggest sale events of the year.
The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – kicked off yesterday, when we saw some great discounts across everything from home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials, mattresses and so much more.
Time is running out to secure a saving – but fear not, because some of the best and biggest deals are still up for grabs, and we’ll be working around the clock to find them for you. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog will provide you with instant deal updates as they happen, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go shopping.
Read more:
Black Friday: When is it and what to expect?
We might only be halfway through Amazon’s Prime Day 2, but as your shopping guide we’re always on the lookout for opportunities to snap up a good deal, and Black Friday – only the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner. This year it will take place on Friday (shocking) 25 November and run all the way through the weekend to Cyber Monday.
There’s millions of discounts to be had across a whole range of products, think TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses and more. Retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Boots and Currys go large, and so do brands like Zara, Charlotte Tilbury and Nintendo.
Find out everything we know about this year’s event so far below:
Black Friday is coming soon – here’s what to know
When is Black Friday 2022? Is Amazon’s Early Access Sale a pre-Black Friday event? What are the best deals to expect during the sale and Cyber Monday
Stay cosy with this electric blanket deal from Amazon
Winter is coming... (seriously), and it’s set to be a tough one with the cost of living crisis looming over everyone. We’re all looking for smarter ways to stay warm that don’t require heating our entire home and running up the bills. An electric blanket uses a lot less energy than a central heating system and we’ve spotted a decent deal in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £60, now £30, Amazon.co.uk
As energy prices soar, many of us are looking to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible this winter. Enter: an electric blanket. A cost-effective way to stay snug as the weather cools, most models – including this Silentnight design – claim to cost around 1p a night to run. For Amazon’s Early Access Sale, you can save 50 per cent on the brand’s comfort control design. The snuggly fleece material is teamed with three heat settings and a feature that prevents overheating. With two similar Silentnight blankets earning a spot in our round-up of the best, you know you’re in safe hands with the sleep brand.
Build your own bouquet with this Lego deal
Lego botanical collection flower bouquet: Was £54.99, now £40.99, Amazon.co.uk
Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on Lego sets. Earning a place in our round-up of the best builds for adults, the Danish brick brand’s flower bouquet is designed to encourage creativity and ease stress – and our tester was “totally hooked”.
Inspired by real flowers, including roses, poppies and daises, the whole set is made from a plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane for more eco-friendly play, and with just 756 pieces, the set won’t take long to build. Our tester wrote: “The shapes and colours of the petals are beautifully realistic and look great arranged in a vase or jar at home – we had several compliments from visitors on ours.” Now, you can save 25 per cent for Amazon’s Early Access Sale.
Amazon’s Echo show 8 is now reduced by £50
If you can expect one category to see massive savings on Prime Day (besides the usual tech and home appliances), it’s Amazon’s own devices. Whether you’re after a Kindle, Fire TV stick, Ring doorbell or tablet, there’s a bargain to be bagged for sure.
Considering that this 2nd gen model only came out in 2021, making it among the newer models Amazon has released, only makes the 42 per cent discount more impressive. Plus, there are two colour options to shop, depending on your preference, and plenty of smart display features.
Looking to update your smart home set-up? Amazon’s echo show 8 has £50 off
Amazon Echo show 8: find out how to grab £50 off in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Snap up this saving on a Tefal air fryer
Tefal actifry genius XL 2in1 YV970840 air fryer: Was £200, now £123.96, Amazon.co.uk
Make life easier in the kitchen with Tefal’s nifty air fryer. Not only will it use far less energy than your cooker, the kitchen appliance will also help rustle up healthier meals in half the time. Its six-portion capacity makes it a great option for families and large households, while the one-pot cooking design means you can make everything from stir-frys to paellas, curries, or casseroles.
And when you’re feeling peckish between meals, the actifry’s snacking tray helps create nuggets, chips, and more. Right now you can save 44 per cent on this appliance.
How to get Amazon Prime Video
Whether you’ve signed up for a 30-day trial or are a loyal Prime member, there’s more to it than bagging a bargain on Prime Day. Amazon’s Prime membership also gives you access to its streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, where you can watch some premium titles. Catch up on seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid’s Tale ahead of the new series’ release (it’s already airing in the US so don’t search for it if you don’t want spoilers) or dive into the new Lord of The Rings series The Rings of power. There’s plenty of watching to do now that the days are getting colder and shorter and when (let’s admit it) all you want to do is cosy up on the sofa underneath a blanket.
Save 30% on Ninja’s 3-in-1 food processor
This nifty gadget from Ninja made it into our best food processor round-up, and for good reason. It comes with not only a food processor bowl, but also a large and individual blender to fulfil all your needs in the kitchen. From doughs and hearthy soups to smoothies on-the-go, this machine can do it all. Read on in the article below to find out why our tester loved having it in her kitchen.
Shake it up in the kitchen with this Ninja food processor Amazon Prime Day deal
Ninja’s 3-in-1 machine offers itself up as a food processor, multi-serve blender and personal blender. Here’s how to save 30% on this nifty gadget
Shop this Oppo smartphone with a £400 discount
Oppo Find X3 neo: Was £699.99, now £299, Amazon.co.uk
This Oppo smartphone has had its price cut by a massive 57 per cent as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale – that’s a saving of £400! The 5G handset has a 6.55in AMOLED display and a rear camera system with four sensors, ranging in size from 2MP all the way up to 50MP. The selfie camera measures in at a similarly impressive 32MP, while the phone has a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Save big on Amazon’s own devices
Would it even be Prime Day if the retailer didn’t slash a good chunk off the price on its own devices? We think not. Snap up a Kindle just in time for Christmas gifting or save up to 60 per cent on Echo smart speakers. Find out more in our guide.
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is here. From Echo dots to fire tablets, these are the best deals on Amazon’s own devices
What is Prime Day 2 2022?
Deal hunters, rejoice: Amazon’s second Prime Day - aka the Early Access Sale - of the year is underway. The sale started yesterday and runs through to 23:59 Wednesday 12 October - and it’s the first time the online giant has held a second sale in October.
What started in 2015 as a flash sale to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary has since become one of the biggest, and best, sales of the year (second only to Black Friday). The shopping bonanza lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to save money on everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to fitness buys, Apple products, gaming consoles and laptops.
Amazon Prime Day has historically fallen in July, but for the past two years, the retailer has veered off track. In 2020, it was in October, owing to the pandemic, while in 2021 it was held in June as a result of transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.