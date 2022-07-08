Calling all deal hunters – we’ve got some good news for you: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just a few days away. The sale officially starts on Tuesday 12 July and runs through to Wednesday 13 July. The online giant is dropping early Prime Day deals as we speak, and it’s also announced that next week’s discounts will include up to 60 per cent off Amazon devices, up to 70 per cent off selected electric toothbrushes and up to 50 per cent off electronics.

The event started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary, and has since become one of the biggest, and best, sales of the year. The shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to save money on everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to fitness buys, Apple products, gaming consoles and laptops.

Amazon Prime Day traditionally falls in July, but for the past two years, the retailer has veered off track. In 2020, it was in October, owing to the pandemic, while in 2021 it was held in June as a result of transportation concerns and the impact of the Olympics.

Last year’s event was its biggest yet, so it’s all to play for in 2022. To help you prepare ahead of time, we’ve answered all your burning questions, from what Amazon Prime Day is and how it compares to Black Friday, to the best tips for securing an outright bargain and the top deals from last year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK?

The online giant has confirmed its huge two-day sale will return to its normal mid-summer July slot for 2022. While typically, the sale falls on a Monday and Tuesday, this year, it looks a little different and will take place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July. Early deals on big-ticket brands kicked off on 21 June, which is notably earlier than last year, where deals started trickling in around 10 days before.

Discounts on Amazon’s own devices will start on 8 July, when you’ll be able to save up to 60 per on select devices including the Echo dot (3rd and 4th gen), the Echo show 5 (2nd gen), Fire TV cube, Blink cameras, Ring home security and the Fire 7 kids pro tablet. Other Prime Day discounts will include up to 30 per cent off video games, kitchen appliances, toys and sports accessories, with Oral-B toothbrushes set to see a whopping 70 per cent discount. But if you can’t wait until then, we’re sharing early deals as they drop.

Is Amazon hosting two Prime Day events this year?

Amazon is rumoured to be planning a second major sales event on the scale of Prime Day later this year. According to leaked internal messages seen by Business Insider, the retail giant is reportedly inviting third-party sellers to submit deals for a “Prime Fall Deal Event”. If the second sale goes ahead, it would be the first time Amazon has hosted two Prime Day style events in a single year. Invited sellers suggest that the follow-up Prime Day appears to be scheduled for October.

The best early Prime Day deals 2022

Nintendo Switch OLED, white: Was £309.99, now £284, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Nintendo Switch OLED, so there really is no better time to invest. We’re big fans of the game console here at IndyBest and our tech writer, Alex Lee, reviewed this exact model. He said: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again.” Snap this up before it sells out.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When it comes to savings on Apple products, Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your tech. If it’s earbuds you’re after, you can currently save £45 on the Apple AirPods pro. In our review, it was noted that they are a “high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”, with our tester adding that if you’re a “member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”. Last year, the earbuds were reduced by 25 per cent, so, we expect to see an even bigger discount during the main event itself.

Buy now

Ghd helios hair dryer: Was £179, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This powerful hair dryer is seriously impressive. So much so, when we put it head-to-head against Dyson’s supersonic, it was the helios that came out on top, largely thanks to its incredibly powerful motor – it has a wattage of 2200w, which is 600w higher than the Dyson equivalent.

“While there are fewer manual temperatures or speed options, you can rest easy knowing that you can sit back and trust the hair dryer to do what’s best for your hair, without consciously changing the settings.” Praied our writer. And now with over 20 per cent off in the pre-Prime Day sale, it’s a no-brainer.

Buy now

Lego 42125 technic Ferrari: Was £169.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Zooming into our edit of the best Lego sets for adults as the “best challenging build”, this technic Ferrari is now 35 per cent cheaper. Each part of the 1,677-piece build is designed to champion the seminal OG racer, from the back suspension and moving pistons in the engine to the moveable steering wheel, bonnet and doors. Our tester noted that these details particularly appealed to their teen testers, who “enjoyed customising the car exactly as they wanted and then used it once it was built.”

Buy now

Amazon eero 6 mesh wifi: Was £249, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your wifi could do with a boost, a mesh system is the way to go and luckily, the eero 6 is currently 40 per cent off. It featured in our review of the best wifi extenders where our technology critic, David Phelan, noted that it’s “capable of putting data through at very high speeds”. Set up is done via an app, which is easy to use, and “it has decent security features so you can be alerted if there’s a new gadget connected to your network”. And luckily, the “design is good enough to have on show”.

Buy now

BaByliss 3Q ultimate performance straightener: Was £100, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Babyliss fans: assemble. You can now save a huge 65 per cent on these straighteners, which boast twelve different heat settings. They’ll tweak their temperature depending on your hair type (which your locks will thank you for) while its super ionic conditioning system should help tackle static and frizz for shinier tresses. We haven’t tested these exact straightners, but Babyliss is certainly no stranger to an Indybest round-up, featuring in our best hair straightening brushes and hair dryer round-ups, so your barnet is in very good hands.

Buy now

Foreo UFO mini smart mask treatment device: Was £115, now £50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here at IndyBest, we’re no stranger to Foreo – the beauty-tech brand featured in our best facial massage tools and we’ve raved about its cleansing brush too, with our tester dubbing it an “invaluable asset” to their skincare routine. So naturally we jumped at this 57 per cent saving on this smart device. It works by using heat to open your pores and helps the serum in the face mask work even harder, while the RGB LED light is said to tackle signs of tiredness and aging. A high-tech skincare tool for just £50? Sign us up.

Buy now

Google Pixel buds A-series: Was £99, now £73.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The price of these Google Pixel earbuds has plummeted to lower than its Black Friday price of £79. While a range of other retailers have price matched, if you want them tomorrow, we’d recommend buying them at Amazon with your Prime membership. “The A-series integrate seamlessly with Android devices, feature Google’s fast pair tech, plus it’s got that fancy real-time translation feature, and the Google Assistant is always at hand if you need something when the buds are in your ears,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

Logitech G403 hero gaming mouse: Was £59.99, now £38.71, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a new gaming mouse, then you’ll want to take a look at this one from Logitech, which currently has 34 per cent off. Much like the best gaming keyboards, Logitech is also known for its quality gaming mouse peripherals, with the brand making its way onto our list of best gaming mice.

The G403 looks like a decent contender, with the brand claiming it’s designed for ideal grip and comfort. With RGB lightsync and six programmable buttons, it should be decently customisable for any gaming PC setup.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to cut ties with cumbersome wires, you’ve got to try cordless. Having tested a very similar version in our best cordless vacuum cleaners – the only difference being the model we tested has a pet tool included – we were a sucker for the brand’s anti hair wrap technology which helps with tangle-free hoovering, while our tester was seriously impressed at the cleaner’s flexibility, making it ideal for tackling hard to reach spots.

Buy now

Ninja BN495UK Auto-IQ stand food blender: Was £99.99, now £66, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

Named best overall in our food blender round-up, this Ninja blender is now an impressive 34 per cent off on Amazon. “This is a brilliant blender which won’t just churn out your favourite smoothies, but a wide range of other drinks, too (we were particularly impressed with its ability to produce delicious milkshakes),” raved our tester. They also added that “the powerful 1,000W motor and precision-engineered blades result in some seriously quick blending, and made light work of items such as nuts and grains.”

Buy now

Philips shaver series 9000 wet and dry electric shaver with SkinIQ: Was £519.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Philips)

If you’re looking to invest in a new electric shaver, then why not plump for this premium model from Philips? It currently has a huge £320 saving and featured in our round-up of the best electric shavers. Our reviewer found it not only “beautifully designed”, but also thought it “really does glide over the skin and can even tackle five days worth of growth with relative ease”.

Buy now

Philips lumea advanced IPL: Was £300, now £240, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Zapping its way into our best laser hair removal review, the Philips lumea essentially stops hair regrowth with soft pulses of light to the root. Our tester dubbed it the best device for fast results, saying: “It’s surprisingly lightweight and, despite being corded, being tethered doesn’t stop you reaching trickier areas, like the back of the legs.” It took just three treatments to see the density and thickness of hair reduce too, which was notably speedy.

Buy now

Olaplex hair perfector no.3 repairing treatment, 100ml: Was £32, now £14.13, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As the OG home hair treatment from Olaplex, this formula is a best seller and we can see why. In our review our tester found that after using the formula alongside the no.0 intensive bond building hair treatment (was £28, now £24.91, Amazon.co.uk), the formula “worked wonders” on their split ends and created noticeably shinier locks – the best results they’d seen from at-home hair treatment, so it’s safe to say we’re fans. And with 50 per cent off thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s early sale, this is not a deal to be missed.

Buy now

Breville blend active personal blender & smoothie maker: Was £32.99, now £18, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re a sucker for smoothies, juices or protein shakes, Amazon Prime Day is prime time for upgrading your blender. Give Breville’s offering a whirl and the powerful blades should blast through ice easily, while fruits and veggies are blitzed at the top of the bottle to stop them from collecting at the bottom. Partial to a throw-together-and-go breakfast? The bottles boast leak proof tops so you can sip on the go. With 45 per cent off, how could we say no?

Buy now

Huawei watch 3: Was £349.99, now £210.40, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Got an Android phone and a hankering for the equivalent of an Apple Watch? You’ve got a few to choose from, including the Huawei watch 3, which featured in our round-up of the best smartwatches and now has 40 per cent off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Huawei’s range of wearables is enormous, and this fashion-first, mid-range device sits slap bang in between the fitness tracking Huawei watch fit 2 (£129.99, Amazon.co.uk) and luxury Huawei watch GT 3 pro (£299.99, Amazon.co.uk). It’s a great everyday Android watch, with two-weeks battery life, mobile data, hands-free calling, and continuous health-tracking built-in.

Buy now

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499.99, now £250, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re searching for a new toothbrush, chances are you’ve realised that they don’t come cheap. But thanks to Amazon, this Oral-B option is currently 50 per cent off. It featured in our review of the best electric toothbrushes with our writer noting that the “oscillating action feels like it’s cleaning the teeth very thoroughly” and it performed particularly well when “clearing and cleaning braces”. You can even connect the toothbrush to an app via Bluetooth so that you can assess how well you’re brushing your gnashers.

Buy now

Henry hoover 160-11 bagged cylinder vacuum: Was £149.99, now £98.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Yes, we know it doesn’t come with the fancy features you expect on a Dyson or Shark vacuum, but just look at that face. Who can say no to that? (Especially with a 34 per cent discount.) This classic hoover is build to last, and we can testify to this as we’ve had ours for years now – although we have lost the alternative brushes. With up to 60l capacity it can hold a lot and it works great on both carpet and hard floors. Sometimes simple really is the way to go.

Buy now

Flexispot electric height adjustable standing desk: Was £329.99, now £212.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

PSA: A similar model from took top spot in our best standing desk round-up. With flexible working now the new normal, the discount of nearly 40 per cent makes it the perfect time to invest in your at-home set-up. At 60cm D x 120cm W x 80cm H, it’s big enough for multiple monitors and its hight can be adjusted from 71cm up to 121cm, which is a slightly lower range than the one we tested but at this price point we can’t complain too much.

Buy now

Asus vivobook OLED 15 M513UA: Was £699.99, now £479.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s £220 off the 15in Asus vivobook OLED on Amazon Prime Day. OLED screens are a class above typical LCD displays and are unmatched when it comes to colour vibrancy and contrast, making them ideal for watching entertainment on the go. At £479.99 this is one of the cheapest OLED laptops we’ve ever come across. The vivobook is no slouch in other departments either: with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Windows 11 laptop comes highly recommended.

Buy now

The best early Prime Day deals on Amazon services

Amazon Prime Video

(Amazon)

Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video is included within a Prime membership, and thanks to its early Prime Day deals you can currently get up to 60 per cent off a selection of films and TV shows, either to rent or buy. With some films available to rent for as little as £1.99. Perhaps you’re yet to see Spider-Man: No Way Home or Yellowstone: Season 2, whatever your preference, stream to your heart’s content.

Browse Prime Video now

Amazon Music Unlimited

(Amazon)

If you’re yet to try Amazon Music Unlimited – the online giant’s music streaming platform – it’s currently offering Prime customers four months of access for free. You can stream more than 70 million songs ad-free, listen to millions of podcasts and, even if your connection drops, you can still play your favourites offline. Should you wish to have it for free for longer (we don’t blame you), if you buy an Amazon Echo device today (was £49.99, now £29, Amazon.co.uk), you’ll get Amazon Music Unlimited for six months without paying a penny.

Browse Amazon Music Unlimited now

Amazon Prime Gaming

(Amazon)

Calling all gamers, Amazon hasn’t forgotten about you in its early sale, there are a whole host of deals you can snap up now. What’s more, you can currently download more than 30 games for free from Prime Gaming, be that Mass Effect Legendary Edition or Star Wars Jedi Academy. Depending on the game you choose, it’ll be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and your PC.

Browse Amazon Prime Gaming now

Kindle Unlimited

(Amazon)

If you’re a bookworm, you need to know about this. Amazon is giving Prime members access to Kindle Unlimited for three months at no cost. The service, which allows you to download more than two million books, magazines and audiobooks on any device with the Kindle app, usually costs £7.99 per month, so you should definitely give it a whirl while it’s completely free.

Browse Kindle Unlimited now

Audible

(Amazon)

If you prefer to listen to your books, meet Audible, the online library that allows you to enjoy a vast collection of recorded tomes. Prime members can currently enjoy a three-month trial for free thanks to Amazon.

Browse Audible now

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale event that sees the retailer reduce the price of thousands of products from big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch, Rimmel, Miele and so many more. This year’s event will see Amazon’s lowest prices ever on products from Sony and Bose.

The first of its kind took place in 2015 and lasted just 24 hours. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the event was extended to a full two days.

Just remember, in order to access the whopping discounts, you must have an Amazon Prime membership.

Best Amazon Prime Day tips

Most importantly, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during the event, highlighting the very best deals on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners. From everything our tech writer is looking out for in the sale to the books on our wishlist and the TikTok-famous products to have on your radar, we’ve got all areas covered ahead of the big day.

We’ve already kickstarted our liveblog, which provides you with a minute-by-minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help, though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you know you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can check out with ease.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Best deals from last year

During last year’s Amazon Prime Day, there were a number of truly unmissable deals.

(Amazon)

Apple products saw a huge reduction – for example, Apple’s AirPods pro (£179, Amazon.co.uk) were reduced by 25 per cent, while the Apple Watch SE (£239, Amazon.co.uk) was slashed to just £286.99 – a very impressive deal at the time.

Similarly in the realm of tech were some whopping markdowns on Amazon’s own-brand products – the Fire HD 10 tablet (£149.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced by 47 per cent to just £79.99. The Kindle paperwhite (£146.99, Amazon.co.uk) meanwhile, saw a similarly impressive discount, making it just £89.99, compared to the usual £129.

(Amazon)

If home appliances are what you’re after, you may be interested to know that there were massive savings to be had in that department too. Shark’s anti-hair wrap vacuum cleaner proved hugely popular, with the price going from £379.99 to as little as £183.99.

Another sale purchase that was of serious interest to many was Ninja’s air fryer (£198, Amazon.co.uk) which had an impressive 40 per cent off, meaning there was a saving of £100.

There were also plenty of top offers in the way of gaming too. PlayStation fans were treated to a three-month Plus 3 and PlayStation Now membership for just £29.99 instead of £42.98.

(Amazon)

There was even £15 off on an Xbox series S bundle (£249.99, Amazon.co.uk), which at the time was quite something owing to the stock issues the console has been plagued with.

If you missed out last year or are just wondering how this year’s event will fare, we’re expecting similar price drops for 2022, so you’re in for a treat.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

When it comes to sales events, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are the biggest and the best. But of course, there are differences between the two that might influence when you choose to shop.

One of the main differences is that during Black Friday you’ll see thousands of retailers partaking and offering big discounts across the board, so in theory, you have more choice.

This is in stark contrast to Prime Day, where the sale is limited (albeit not so much considering the sheer number of products the retailer stocks) to just the items on Amazon’s website. That being said, the perk of Prime Day is that the deals are all in one place, making it far easier to navigate than the beast that is Black Friday. And the discounts are exclusively for those with a Prime membership, so you may have more of a chance of snapping up an absolute bargain because there’s less competition.

On Prime Day, the main deals you’ll see are across Amazon’s tech and own-brand devices, with discounts up to 50 per cent off in previous years, so it’s the perfect time to benefit from huge savings.

To answer the question of whether you should wait, with Amazon’s previous track record in mind, you’ll get very similar, if not the same, deals, so we’d suggest shopping to your heart’s content on Prime Day.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

As we’ve noted, the deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the time. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether a subscription service is worth it is, of course, down to personal preference. But, you do get a whole host of perks from being an Amazon Prime member.

You’ll not only benefit from the Prime Day deals, but you will also have free next-day or same-day delivery on items, as well as access to thousands of free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

All this for just £7.99 a month is pretty good going, so we’d recommend signing up.

Previous Prime Day dates

2015 – 15 July

– 15 July 2016 – 12 July

– 12 July 2017 – 11 July

– 11 July 2018 – 16 July

– 16 July 2019 – 15 July

– 15 July 2020 – 13 October

– 13 October 2021 – 21 June

