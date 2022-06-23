The 48-hour sale will take place in mid-July, but the early bird deals have already kicked off (The Independent )

Deal hunters, listen up: one of the biggest sales of the year is just around the corner, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 confirmed to be kicking off in just over two weeks.

Second only to Black Friday, the online giant’s annual flash sale will see huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs kids’ toys and more. Officially returning on Tuesday 12 and running through to Wednesday 13 July, the shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours with thousands of products from big-ticket brands reduced, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch and Rimmel.

Early deals kicked off on 21 June (a full three weeks before Prime Day officially starts), so the 2022 sale is already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so you’re in for a treat.

Whether you’re after a pair of Levi’s jeans, headphones, a stand mixer, laptop or hair tool, as always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout to keep you afloat during the sale.

As well as our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage is here to save you endlessly scrolling. From now to the sale itself, make sure to follow along for the best discounts, unrivalled savings and expert advice on navigating the mammoth event. So, it’s time to finalise your wish list and get shopping.

Read more: