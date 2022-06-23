Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: When is it and what are the best early UK deals?
From cordless vacuums to electric toothbrushes, follow along for the hottest discounts as they land
Deal hunters, listen up: one of the biggest sales of the year is just around the corner, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 confirmed to be kicking off in just over two weeks.
Second only to Black Friday, the online giant’s annual flash sale will see huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, TVs kids’ toys and more. Officially returning on Tuesday 12 and running through to Wednesday 13 July, the shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours with thousands of products from big-ticket brands reduced, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch and Rimmel.
Early deals kicked off on 21 June (a full three weeks before Prime Day officially starts), so the 2022 sale is already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so you’re in for a treat.
Whether you’re after a pair of Levi’s jeans, headphones, a stand mixer, laptop or hair tool, as always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout to keep you afloat during the sale.
As well as our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage is here to save you endlessly scrolling. From now to the sale itself, make sure to follow along for the best discounts, unrivalled savings and expert advice on navigating the mammoth event. So, it’s time to finalise your wish list and get shopping.
Hoover up this Shark vacuum cleaner early Prime Day deal
When it comes to home appliances, Prime Day is the perfect time to make the investment in new tools. And luckily, we’ve just spotted an early deal that might just pique your interest.
Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ201UKT: Was £349.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk
Queen of clean, Mrs Hinch, loves Shark, and so do we. This cleaning tool was featured in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and it seriously impressed our tester. It features a flexible wand that bends to make like work of cleaning under sofas and coffee tables, while the LED headlight works to “illuminate hidden dust in every corner”, noted our writer. They “found the vacuum effortlessly sucked up everything in sight, making this one of the best” that they tested.
Apple AirPods pro earbuds are just £184 ahead of Prime Day
Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales, but you’re likely to find competitive prices at Amazon on Prime Day. Case in point on the tech giant’s popular earbuds.
Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case: Was £239, now £184, Amazon.co.uk
These earbuds are pretty pricey but, thanks to the early Prime Day deal, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost – and they’re even more reduced now than they were on Black Friday! When we reviewed the Airpods pro, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is very nearly here. It’s been confirmed that the sale will return on Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July. And it’s good news for savvy shoppers because the retailer has kicked off its early deals a whopping three weeks in advance on 21 June, which includes up to 50 per cent off big-ticket brands. Follow along today for all the latest deals and insight.
Good morning bargain hunters
In case you hadn’t heard, Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and the early deals have already started to drop. Confirmed to be taking place between Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July, the 48-hour sale is one of the best times of the year to nab a bargain.
Amazon Prime Day early deals are here
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
As always, we’ll be on hand throughout the sale with the best deals across tech, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more.
Earlier than ever before, the sale’s first early deals are heating up – and we’ll be handpicking the créme de la créme for our liveblog. Ready? Let’s go.
