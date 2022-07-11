Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: What time does it start and what are the best early deals?
As we veer closer to the big day, the online giant is dropping early offers on Shark vacuums, AirPods and more
Calling all bargain-hunters, tomorrow is the big day: Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts at 00:01 on 12 July.
The 48-hour sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in. At this point we can confirm, they’re only getting better as the event approaches.
Last Friday, Amazon has officially kicked off its discounts on its own-brand devices, from Echo dot smart speakers to Fire tablets and more. And on Thursday, it also confirmed a series of sneak preview deals across categories including kitchen appliances, gaming, tech, and more that you can expect on the big day. The online giant also announced it will be doubling donations to your chosen charity through AmazonSmile for purchases made during the shopping bonanza.
Prime Day can feel overwhelming, but we’re on hand to help as your very own personal shoppers. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage provides you with the best discounts, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale.
The Nintendo Switch OLED is at its cheapest price
Nintendo Switch OLED, white: Was £309.99, now £284, Amazon.co.uk
This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Nintendo Switch OLED, so there really is no better time to invest. We’re big fans of the game console here at IndyBest and our tech writer, Alex Lee, reviewed this exact model. He said: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again.” Snap this up before it sells out.
Save big on Amazon’s own devices
Amazon Echo dot (4th generation): Was £49.99, now £29, Amazon.co.uk
This deal sees the current-generation Echo dot smart speaker reduced by an impressive 42 per cent. As with all Echo products, the Echo dot features the Alexa voice assistant, which can be used to play music, set timers, control smart home devices and much more besides.
We featured the dot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, it is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”
Amazon Echo show 5 (2nd generation, 2021): Was £74.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk
If you prefer your Alexa to have a display as well as a speaker, then Amazon’s Echo show range is for you. This deal features the second-generation Echo show 5, which was released in 2021 and has a 5.5in display, a 2MP camera for video calls, and one 1.6in speaker. As well having all of the Alexa voice assistant features found in Echo smart speakers, the Echo show can be used to view weather forecasts, make video calls and check live streams from compatible security cameras and video doorbells.
What time does Amazon Prime Day start?
Prime Day 2022 will kick off at 00:01am on July the 12th, running until 23:59 on July 13th, with Prime members able to take advantage of up to 50 per cent off on on everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to fitness buys, Apple products, gaming consoles and laptops.
The online giant began dropping early Prime Day deals a whopping three weeks ago, and it’s announced that this week’s discounts will include up to 60 per cent off Amazon devices, up to 70 per cent off selected electric toothbrushes and up to 50 per cent off electronics.
The best Prime Day deals ahead of the big event
Good morning deal hunters. If you couldn’t sleep from anticipation, we understand, as tomorrow Prime Day is finally here! It’s getting serious now, so we’re on our A-game to bring you the latest news and the best bargains to shop on this final pre-Prime Day. To start you off, we’ve rounded up all the best deals in our main guide below. It’s brimming with the best deals of the sale so far.
Amazon Prime Day is nearly here – we’ve found the best early deals to shop
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here’s everything you need to know, including the best early deals
